School heads in Nyanza propose extra levies as govt moves to cut capitation

KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 25 – The Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (KSSHA) Nyanza branch has urged the government to allow schools to introduce extra levies to bridge funding deficits following the Treasury’s decision to slash capitation funds.

KSSHA Nyanza Chairperson, George Opiyo, described the reduction in capitation as “an unfortunate move,” warning that it would worsen the already strained financial situation in schools.

Opiyo, who is also the Principal of Dr Aloo Gumbi Secondary School in Kisumu East, said most schools were already struggling under the current funding model and warned that some might be forced to close early due to lack of funds.

“Most schools are closing early for lack of funds to keep students in school,” Opiyo told journalists on Friday.

Sh5,000 cut

Earlier in the week, Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi told the National Assembly Education Committee that the government could no longer fully fund free primary and secondary education due to increased enrolment and limited fiscal resources.

He announced that the capitation grant for secondary schools would be reduced from Sh22,244 to Sh16,900 per student.

But Opiyo argued that the actual amount schools will retain after deductions for student health schemes, textbooks, and activity funds will drop significantly.

“Ultimately, each student will remain with about Sh10,000,” he said.

Opiyo called on the government to permit schools to raise funds through parents, saying some were willing to support their institutions through the Parents Association framework.

He also warned that many schools were already facing court cases over unpaid debts for services rendered and that the situation could worsen if no intervention is made.

Additionally, he expressed concern that the employment of Board of Management (BOM) teachers to address staffing shortages may now be in jeopardy.

“You’re reducing capitation when the cost of living is rising every day. Give us counterproductive measures to deal with this unforeseen step,” Opiyo said, urging the government to ease restrictions on extra levies.