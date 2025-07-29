Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Saba Saba demonstrations, held on July 7, descended into chaos in parts of the country, with looters ransacking businesses/CFM

County News

Safe haven to battleground: How protests are shaking Nyeri’s business community

Many business owners remain skeptical, questioning whether their premises will truly be protected — and who exactly is behind the well-organized groups of looters who seem unbothered by the severe crimes they commit in broad daylight.

Published

NYERI, Kenya, Jul 29 – For decades, Nyeri has been considered a safe haven for investors, attracting businesses from across the country with its reputation as the central region’s administrative and commercial hub.

The old saying, “Nearer to Nyeri, nearer to the mountain,” captured the confidence many entrepreneurs had in setting up shop in the largely agricultural and administrative town.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

But this long-held perception is now under threat, following a wave of destructive demonstrations in recent weeks, including protests held during the Gen Z one-year commemorative day and the Saba Saba day demonstrations.

For Jane Wanjiru, Saba Saba day will forever remain etched in her memory. That was the day she lost everything she had built over 25 years.

“As per our now unwritten routine, I stayed away from my business and closed like everyone else during the protests. But to my utter shock, I was called by friends who informed me that my shop had been raided by goons disguised as protestors. When I arrived, I realized that all my investments were gone,” said a tearful Wanjiru.

Her story mirrors the fears of many business owners in Nyeri, some of whom are now considering relocating to safer towns.

“It’s true. Many of us are afraid of operating in Nyeri town. It no longer matters whether you are open or closed — these goons are even breaking into our shops. We have to rethink our strategies,” said Ibrahim Ndegwa, the Chairperson of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) in Nyeri County.

Unrestrained looting

Ndegwa said the situation has left the business community with two choices: demand immediate government intervention to secure their enterprises or take matters into their own hands.

“Since I started operating here more than twenty years ago, we have never encountered such demonstrators. Before, even during violent protests, no one ever touched our merchandise. This is strange,” said Ndegwa.

He, however, ruled out engaging militias, emphasizing that any private security personnel would have to be vetted and approved by authorities.

Nyeri businessman and politician Thuo Mathenge has taken an even tougher stance.

“As a business community, we have a duty now. We will throw a security cordon around our businesses during the next demonstrations. No one will be allowed to steal from us,” he said.

Parents blamed

Mathenge, who revealed that one of his outlets in Meru was also looted, faulted parents for tolerating looted goods in their homes.

“If we want to win this, we must warn our children against coming home with looted items. As a parent, how do you feel when your son or daughter brings home stolen raw meat? It’s absurd to allow such commodities to be cooked in your house,” he added.

Nyeri County Commissioner Ronald Muwawi, who met the business community during a consultative forum, assured business owners that security agencies were on high alert and actively working to contain the situation.

“We are on top of things. We will prevail against these demonstrators,” said Muwawi, who said security agencies were “learning their tricks every time”.

Still, many business owners remain skeptical, questioning whether their premises will truly be protected — and who exactly is behind the well-organized groups of looters who seem unbothered by the severe crimes they commit in broad daylight.

For now, Nyeri’s once seamless business environment stands shaken, as traders anxiously await concrete solutions.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

crime

Nyeri Traders unite to protect property after massive looting during protests

Ibrahim Ndegwa, who also serves as the Nyeri Branch Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, emphasized that those enlisted to help secure...

4 days ago

Featured

Kondele sheds ‘gangland’ image, emerges as Kisumu’s new 24-hour business hub

Kondele’s reputation for unrest dates back to 1969, when deadly clashes erupted during the opening of the Russian-funded hospital that now houses the Jaramogi...

5 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Student leaders seek protest exit plan to lock out hijackers

The leaders insisted on youth inclusion in any planned national discourse and rejected what they described as the political hijacking of recent protests.

7 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Is Washington influencing Gachagua to cripple anti-govt protests?

Among the most pointed critiques came from Mumbi Seraki, an activist and TikToker, who suggested Gachagua’s message was orchestrated under pressure from unnamed international...

July 15, 2025

Kenya

(WATCH) 1,500 people arrested for murder, robbery with violence, in June 25, Jul 7 protests – Cs Murkomen

July 15, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Mudavadi urges police, protesters to uphold mutual respect and the law

The Prime CS stressed the importance of all parties observing the rule of law.

July 13, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

No deaths if Church stopped hate: Ruto

The President regretted that the situation in the country is a result of politics of hatred, tribalism and division. 

July 13, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto tells off politicians, Church leaders encouraging violent protests

Ruto said the government would not allow anyone to destabilize the country under the guise of supporting the Gen Z-led movement.

July 12, 2025