Safe haven to battleground: How protests are shaking Nyeri’s business community

NYERI, Kenya, Jul 29 – For decades, Nyeri has been considered a safe haven for investors, attracting businesses from across the country with its reputation as the central region’s administrative and commercial hub.

The old saying, “Nearer to Nyeri, nearer to the mountain,” captured the confidence many entrepreneurs had in setting up shop in the largely agricultural and administrative town.

But this long-held perception is now under threat, following a wave of destructive demonstrations in recent weeks, including protests held during the Gen Z one-year commemorative day and the Saba Saba day demonstrations.

For Jane Wanjiru, Saba Saba day will forever remain etched in her memory. That was the day she lost everything she had built over 25 years.

“As per our now unwritten routine, I stayed away from my business and closed like everyone else during the protests. But to my utter shock, I was called by friends who informed me that my shop had been raided by goons disguised as protestors. When I arrived, I realized that all my investments were gone,” said a tearful Wanjiru.

Her story mirrors the fears of many business owners in Nyeri, some of whom are now considering relocating to safer towns.

“It’s true. Many of us are afraid of operating in Nyeri town. It no longer matters whether you are open or closed — these goons are even breaking into our shops. We have to rethink our strategies,” said Ibrahim Ndegwa, the Chairperson of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) in Nyeri County.

Unrestrained looting

Ndegwa said the situation has left the business community with two choices: demand immediate government intervention to secure their enterprises or take matters into their own hands.

“Since I started operating here more than twenty years ago, we have never encountered such demonstrators. Before, even during violent protests, no one ever touched our merchandise. This is strange,” said Ndegwa.

He, however, ruled out engaging militias, emphasizing that any private security personnel would have to be vetted and approved by authorities.

Nyeri businessman and politician Thuo Mathenge has taken an even tougher stance.

“As a business community, we have a duty now. We will throw a security cordon around our businesses during the next demonstrations. No one will be allowed to steal from us,” he said.

Parents blamed

Mathenge, who revealed that one of his outlets in Meru was also looted, faulted parents for tolerating looted goods in their homes.

“If we want to win this, we must warn our children against coming home with looted items. As a parent, how do you feel when your son or daughter brings home stolen raw meat? It’s absurd to allow such commodities to be cooked in your house,” he added.

Nyeri County Commissioner Ronald Muwawi, who met the business community during a consultative forum, assured business owners that security agencies were on high alert and actively working to contain the situation.

“We are on top of things. We will prevail against these demonstrators,” said Muwawi, who said security agencies were “learning their tricks every time”.

Still, many business owners remain skeptical, questioning whether their premises will truly be protected — and who exactly is behind the well-organized groups of looters who seem unbothered by the severe crimes they commit in broad daylight.

For now, Nyeri’s once seamless business environment stands shaken, as traders anxiously await concrete solutions.