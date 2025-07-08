Connect with us

Saba Saba death toll rises to 31 as 500 arrested

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 8 – The death toll from the Saba Saba protests has risen to 31, with the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) confirming 107 injuries, two abductions, and 532 arrests linked to the nationwide demonstrations.

The protests, led primarily by Gen Z youth, erupted on Monday over governance issues, economic hardships, and growing public distrust in state institutions in commemoration of the 35th anniversary of the Saba Saba protests of 1990.

In a statement issued Tuesday, KNCHR condemned the excessive use of force by police and called for accountability from all responsible parties.

“The KNCHR strongly condemns all Human Rights violations and urge accountability from all responsible parties – including police, civilians and all other stakeholders. We once again send our message of condolence to those who lost their loved ones and wish a quick recovery to those nursing injuries,” the commission said.

The commission added that the events surrounding the July 7 protests were a stark reminder of the need to uphold constitutional rights and freedoms, particularly the right to peaceful assembly.

The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (UN Human Rights) also weighed in, expressing alarm at the reported killings and detentions.

“We are deeply troubled by reports of police violence against unarmed protesters in Kenya, including the use of lethal force,” said a spokesperson for UN Human Rights in Geneva. “The right to peaceful protest must be protected, and those responsible for unlawful killings and injuries must be held to account.”

The UN further urged Kenyan authorities to respect international human rights obligations, ensure access to justice, and guarantee freedom of expression and assembly.

Human rights groups and religious leaders across the country have echoed similar sentiments, demanding a transparent and independent investigation into the killings and arbitrary arrests.

Meanwhile, the government has maintained that the protests were infiltrated by criminals and that police acted to prevent chaos and destruction of property. Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has promised a review of the security response but warned that law and order must be preserved.

The KNCHR said it will continue to monitor the situation closely and support efforts toward justice and reforms to prevent further bloodshed.

