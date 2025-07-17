Ruto’s top advisor wants boda bodas banned from cities

NAIROBI, Kenya July 17 – President William Ruto’s Senior Advisor on Constitutional Affairs, Professor Makau Mutua, has stirred public debate after calling for an outright ban on boda bodas from all major cities and towns in Kenya.

Mutua, in a post on X on Thursday described boda bodas as “chaos” and “illegality,” adding that no modern city should tolerate their presence.

“I am convinced that ALL boda boda should be banned from the streets of ALL Kenya’s major cities and towns. No modern city should tolerate such chaos, illegality, terrible aesthetics, and indiscipline on its roads. Absolutely UNACCEPTABLE,” he posted.

The comments have divided opinion. While some Kenyans agree that boda bodas contribute to disorder and accidents, others argue that banning them would hurt thousands of riders who depend on the business for their livelihoods.

This is not the first time the idea of banning boda bodas has come up.

In Nairobi, former governors Evans Kidero and Mike Sonko tried to keep motorcycles out of the central business district, but those attempts failed.

Presently, boda bodas remain a lifeline for millions, offering cheap transport and creating jobs in a struggling economy.But safety concerns continue to fuel the conversation.

Data from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) shows that in just the last three months of 2024, nearly 800 people including riders, passengers, and pedestrians died in boda boda-related accidents.

Because of the sector’s economic importance, authorities have mostly avoided outright bans.

Instead, Parliament is pushing for tougher regulations, including mandatory training, proper licensing, and designated routes.

There are also efforts to modernize the industry with electric motorcycles, supported by the UN Environment Programme, in a bid to reduce emissions and improve safety standards.