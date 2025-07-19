Ruto’s Son Unveils Sh14M Matatu ‘Mood’ With Full DJ Setup

NAIROBI, Kenya July 19 – The city’s central business district was momentarily transformed into a concert zone on Friday night as President William Ruto’s son, George Ruto, officially unveiled his latest high-end matatu named Mood — a Ksh14 million ride complete with bucket seats, custom interiors, and a fully installed DJ mixing deck.

Hundreds of excited youth thronged the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) to witness the spectacle, which began with prayers and the symbolic anointing of the vehicle. But it was the nightlong concert that followed — featuring performances, loud cheers, and celebration of matatu culture — that stole the show.

Designed to push the limits of modern public transport luxury, Mood boasts custom bucket seats fitted with cup holders and USB charging ports, full air conditioning, a push-to-start ignition system, solar power integration, and a professional DJ console mounted in the front.

The event, which turned into a rolling street party, saw the Mood matatu take a brief but loud tour through the city centre, accompanied by a crowd of cheering youth. The spontaneous parade brought traffic to a standstill in parts of the CBD, triggering tension among commuters trying to get home. Reports later circulated on social media warning city dwellers to stay alert, with concerns raised over a possible spike in petty crime.

“Nairobi CBD is currently a crime scene,” one resident posted online. “Thugs have taken over the city. There are no police officers present… stay on high alert.”

While security concerns lingered, the launch also sparked conversation about Kenya’s evolving matatu culture and the role of high-end, luxury vehicles in shaping it. Mood is the latest addition to George Ruto’s growing fleet, which includes Manifest (also dubbed Moneyfest), another premium matatu known for its entertainment-themed design.

The unveiling of Mood comes amid rising youth engagement in Nairobi’s matatu and music scene, blurring the lines between public transport, lifestyle branding, and youth culture expression.

According to sources close to the project, the matatu’s distinctive design and tech features were approved by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), signalling a possible shift toward innovation and personalization in Kenya’s public transport sector.

The Mood matatu is expected to hit the road officially next week, promising an immersive commuter experience — one ride at a time.