Bishop Joseph Mairiru, who was joined by his Malindi counterpart Willybard Lagho, urged Christians to respect everyone, avoid chaos, and instead pray for those involved in unrest. He also called for continued prayers for President Ruto/Provided

County News

Ruto’s shoot to maim remark made ‘for speaking sake’: Bishop

Bishop Mairura said politicians often make statements “for the sake of speaking” and urged Kenyans not to interpret them at face value.

Published

KISII, Kenya, Jul 23 — Kisii Catholic Diocese Bishop Joseph Mairura has defended President William Ruto over his controversial “shoot on the leg” directive, insisting the president never intended his words to be taken literally.

Speaking at Cardinal Otunga Mosocho during celebrations to mark his 30th episcopal anniversary on Saturday, Bishop Mairura said politicians often make statements “for the sake of speaking” and urged Kenyans not to interpret them at face value.

“What politicians speak out here, they don’t mean what they say. When someone dares you to shoot on the leg, do you think he really means it? Then let’s go and see if he will shoot us,” Bishop Mairura said.

President Ruto made the “shoot on the leg” comments earlier in the month while addressing rising insecurity, a statement that sparked widespread criticism from human rights groups and opposition leaders, who warned it could encourage excessive use of force by security agencies.

‘Peace must be maintained’

Mairura, however, emphasized the importance of peace and stability over political rhetoric:

“You must maintain the stability of our country so that our children can inherit a nation that is stable,” he said.

Reflecting on his three decades of service, the bishop admitted he had never been as troubled as he is now, citing recent deadly protests, widespread theft of public funds, and the River Yala killings under the previous administration.

“The River Yala killings — those were not goats but human beings. Those were one or two of my Christians. What are we doing? Come back to sanity,” he urged.

The bishop urged Christians to respect everyone, avoid chaos, and instead pray for those involved in unrest. He also called for continued prayers for President Ruto.

“I want to pray for the president to finish well. Support him whenever he asks for your support — he can’t harm you,” Bishop Mairura told the congregation.

Mairura, who reaffirmed his love for the youth, said he always reminds them that they are the future of the Church and that he does not want to lose them.

