President Ruto accused opposition leaders—whom he did not name—of orchestrating violent demonstrations across the country in a bid to derail government programs and plunge the nation into lawlessness/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto vows to unleash ‘full force of the law’ on those seeking his exit pre-term

President Ruto reaffirmed his commitment to defending the country’s democracy and accused unnamed political actors of sowing chaos through sponsored protests and calls for regime change.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 9 – President William Ruto has warned individuals he claims are attempting to unseat him through unconstitutional means, vowing to unleash the full force of the law on anyone plotting to destabilize his administration.

Speaking on Thursday during the commissioning of newly built affordable police housing units in Kilimani, Nairobi, the President reaffirmed his commitment to defending the country’s democracy and accused unnamed political actors of sowing chaos through sponsored protests and calls for regime change.

“I hear they say they want to use unconstitutional methods to remove me from office before 2027. I want to dare them—they will see the full force of the law,” said Ruto.

“This is a democratic nation, and Kenyans will decide the leadership of this country through the ballot. We cannot change the regime through violence. That is not going to happen in this country.”

The President accused opposition leaders—whom he did not name—of orchestrating violent demonstrations across the country in a bid to derail government programs and plunge the nation into lawlessness, saying the unrest has resulted in the destruction of property worth millions.

In a hardline stance, Ruto directed law enforcement officers to take decisive action against protestors found vandalizing or destroying property, including “shooting them in the foot” to immobilize them.

Anti-Ruto crusade

The President’s veiled attack appeared to be directed at his estranged deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, whose “one-term presidency” mantra has gained traction among sections of the political class.

Opposition leaders have stepped up pressure on Ruto’s administration, with some openly declaring that he should not be allowed to complete his term.

On Wednesday, People’s Liberation Party (PLP) leader Martha Karua urged lawmakers to consider tabling a motion of impeachment.

“Parliament can redeem itself—and even the few who speak for the people, because I must admit there are a few voices who speak for the people—they can initiate impeachment,” Karua stated.

Former Chief Justice David Maraga who is eyeing the presidency also proposed a four-point agenda to hold the Ruto-led executive to account while signaling the urgent need for his removal from office.

