Ruto, UK PM Starmer Renew Strategic Partnership to Boost Trade and Security

President Ruto said the revitalised agreement is expected to double the volume of Kenya–UK trade within five years.

Published

LONDON, July 1 (PCS) – Kenya and the United Kingdom have renewed their strategic partnership, paving the way for increased bilateral trade, investment, and cooperation in key sectors including ICT, green growth, and security.

The renewed pact, which builds on the 2020–2025 framework, was announced following a meeting between President William Ruto and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street on Tuesday.

“This will create wealth and jobs, and deliver tangible economic impact,” he noted.

He further announced that the partnership will unlock new financing to accelerate green growth and support start-ups in the digital economy.

A key highlight of the renewed partnership is the Nairobi Railway City Project, which Dr Ruto identified as the flagship initiative. The project, he said, will transform urban mobility in the Nairobi Metropolitan, stimulate economic growth, and promote prosperity.

“The financing framework is being finalised, and Kenya will provide counterpart funding to support implementation,” the President stated.

Ruto also praised the robust cooperation between the two countries on regional peace and defence, citing the Kenya–UK Defence Cooperation Agreement as a key pillar.

“The Kenya–UK Defence Cooperation Agreement has delivered significant benefits. We remain committed to its timely implementation,” he said.

The renewed partnership signals continued alignment between Nairobi and London on shared goals of economic growth, innovation, and global security.

