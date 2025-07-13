Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The President emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring that every child benefits from quality education, terming the mass hiring a historic step in addressing teacher shortages across the country/PCS

EDUCATION

Ruto touts ‘historic’ strides in education, sector on solid ground

Ruto said the government had resolved initial challenges surrounding the CBC and is now focused on strengthening its rollout through strategic investments in the teaching workforce.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – President William Ruto has affirmed that Kenya’s education sector is now on a solid path, citing reforms in teacher recruitment, Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) implementation, and higher education financing as firmly underway.

Speaking during the 9th Edition of the annual Kaptagat Integrated Conservation and Livelihood Improvement Program on Saturday, the Head of State said the government had resolved initial challenges surrounding the CBC and is now focused on strengthening its rollout through strategic investments in the teaching workforce.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We have now sorted out the problems with CBC and made adequate plans. We have employed 76,000 new teachers, and I have included funds in the budget to hire another 24,000,” Ruto said.

“This will raise the total number of new teachers to 100,000 — the largest recruitment of teachers in the history of the Republic of Kenya — because education is so important.”

The President emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring that every child benefits from quality education, terming the mass hiring a historic step in addressing teacher shortages across the country.

On higher education, Ruto assured students that universities and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions are now financially stable following the transition to the new Student-Centered Funding Model, which he said eliminates discrimination.

Ruto sustained his stance on the new university funding model, which critics argue has failed to fully address the sector’s financial challenges.

Post Views: 24
In this article:
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

KNEC Introduces Interest-Based Questionnaires to Guide Grade 9 Learners in Career Pathways

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 19 – The Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) has announced a groundbreaking step in the competency-based education (CBE) curriculum with the...

December 19, 2024

EDUCATION

Court drops Magoha from 2021 CBC case by Havi, Ang’awa

A suit filed in September 2021 by then Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi listed the late Cabinet Secretary, who passed away...

January 24, 2024

EDUCATION

Jogoo House slashes CBC lessons as proposed by Munavu taskforce

Upper Primary (Grade 4,5 and 6) will offer eight subjects down from ten with the number of lessons reduced from forty to thirty-five per...

December 22, 2023

NATIONAL NEWS

Parliament watchdog committee calls for audit of CBC classroom construction funds

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 26 – The Parliamentary watchdog committee has demanded a special audit on the expenditure of Sh4.5 billion used for the construction...

September 27, 2023

Headlines

Kenyans rank fertiliser subsidy, Hustler Fund top in promises Ruto has achieved in one year – TIFA Poll

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 13 – The provision of subsidized fertilizer to farmers and assisting small businesses are among the top promises the Kenya Kwanza...

September 13, 2023

NATIONAL NEWS

Catholic Bishops denounce ‘explicit content’ in Grade 7 Health Education

KCCB's Commission for Education and Religious Education singled out Health Education textbooks by two publishers for seeking to "sexualize the learning environment".

August 15, 2023

CURRICULUM REFORM

Education sector set for key reforms in recommendations sent to President Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 8 – Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu says recommendations made in the Presidential Party Report on Education Reform appointed in September...

July 8, 2023

EDUCATION

Transition to Grade VII at 95pc, mop up underway for 55,900 students: MoE

While appearing before the Senate Education Committee, Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu said the main challenge affecting the transition is the drought situation in some...

March 9, 2023