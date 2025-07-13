Ruto touts ‘historic’ strides in education, sector on solid ground

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – President William Ruto has affirmed that Kenya’s education sector is now on a solid path, citing reforms in teacher recruitment, Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) implementation, and higher education financing as firmly underway.

Speaking during the 9th Edition of the annual Kaptagat Integrated Conservation and Livelihood Improvement Program on Saturday, the Head of State said the government had resolved initial challenges surrounding the CBC and is now focused on strengthening its rollout through strategic investments in the teaching workforce.

“We have now sorted out the problems with CBC and made adequate plans. We have employed 76,000 new teachers, and I have included funds in the budget to hire another 24,000,” Ruto said.

“This will raise the total number of new teachers to 100,000 — the largest recruitment of teachers in the history of the Republic of Kenya — because education is so important.”

The President emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring that every child benefits from quality education, terming the mass hiring a historic step in addressing teacher shortages across the country.

On higher education, Ruto assured students that universities and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions are now financially stable following the transition to the new Student-Centered Funding Model, which he said eliminates discrimination.

Ruto sustained his stance on the new university funding model, which critics argue has failed to fully address the sector’s financial challenges.