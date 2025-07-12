Connect with us

President William Ruto/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto tells off politicians, Church leaders encouraging violent protests

Ruto said the government would not allow anyone to destabilize the country under the guise of supporting the Gen Z-led movement.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – President William Ruto has criticized politicians and religious leaders encouraging violent protests across the country, saying they must take responsibility for the loss of lives and destruction of property witnessed during recent demonstrations.

Speaking during the 9th edition of the annual Kaptagat Integrated Conservation and Livelihood Improvement Program on Saturday, the Head of State said the government would not allow anyone to destabilize the country under the guise of supporting the Gen Z-led movement.

“We will ensure that we protect the property and lives of every citizen. People have worked so hard and taken loans from banks, only for some politicians to incite the youth and pay goons to burn people’s businesses and then blame the government,” Ruto said.

The President accused opposition leaders of hijacking the Gen Z protests to revive their political careers, asserting that their involvement had derailed what he termed a legitimate youth outcry into politically charged chaos.

He also pushed back against claims that the arrest of several protest leaders and politicians was politically motivated, insisting that due process was being followed and that those who break the law must face the consequences.

“Don’t tell us it is political persecution; it is what it is,” he said.

The President’s remarks come amid growing public pressure on the government over its handling of youth-led demonstrations demanding good governance.

Rights groups have raised concerns over excessive use of force and harassment of protesters and activists.

So far, 38 people have died following the latest protests, according to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR).

