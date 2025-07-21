Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

A tear gas canister explodes during demonstrations in Nairobi. [Tony Karumba/AFP]

Kenya

Ruto slammed for using terror laws to crush protesters

Ruto slammed for using terror laws to crush protesters, sparking outrage over a crackdown on Kenya’s freedoms.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 21 – President William Ruto’s government is under intense criticism after slapping anti-government protesters with terrorism charges, a move critics say is meant to intimidate and silence dissent as public discontent grows.

By invoking the Prevention of Terrorism Act, a law crafted to combat groups like Al-Shabaab the state has drawn sharp condemnation from rights groups, lawyers, and opposition leaders who argue the legislation is being twisted to criminalize protest.

“Labeling protesters as terrorists is not only unjustified but dangerous. It risks eroding constitutional freedoms,” said Hussein Khalid, Executive Director of Haki Africa.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

President Ruto’s government is under increasing pressure from Kenyans frustrated by high taxes, rising costs of living, and what many see as broken promises.

Instead of addressing the grievances, critics say the government is choosing a path of criminalization.

Nearly 1,500 people have been arrested since June 2025, with dozens charged with terrorism and malicious damage to property.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) in a statement on July 21, 2025 defended the charges, saying:

“Preliminary investigations indicate that attacks on public offices, courts, police stations, and government personnel were not spontaneous demonstrations, but calculated and coordinated acts of violence aimed at crippling essential government operations.”

The ODPP added that all accused individuals will be accorded a fair trial and due process.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen insisted that the government was acting within the law.

“The recent unrest was raw and unprecedented terror unleashed by marauding gangs of looters and barefaced anarchists,” Murkomen said.

Activist Boniface Mwangi’s arrest has intensified the debate. He was picked up from his Lukenya home on July 19, 2025 and was initially set to face terrorism charges.

However, the ODPP later dropped those charges and instead accused him of illegally possessing ammunition and teargas canisters.

Siaya Governor James Orengo criticized the state’s move, saying, “It is illogical and deeply troubling that an activist like Boniface Mwangi could be charged with terrorism for participating in protests.”

Mwangi, who on Monday pleaded not guilty, was released on a Sh1 million bond.

Rights groups argue the swift downgrade of charges against him shows the government’s terrorism claims cannot hold up under scrutiny.

Civil society organizations, including the Police Reforms Working Group, have condemned the state’s actions, warning of a shrinking democratic space.

“The government is weaponizing anti-terror laws to silence dissent,” the group said in a statement, calling for the immediate withdrawal of terrorism charges against protesters.

Legal experts say applying the Prevention of Terrorism Act in this context marks a bad precedent.

Frustration across the country is boiling over, and observers say the government’s heavy-handed approach could backfire politically.

With the 2027 elections creeping closer, many are starting to wonder if President Ruto’s team is running out of ideas and turning to force as a way to cling to power.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP cites CJ Koome to justify terror charges against protesters

The DPP cited Chief Justice Martha Koome’s own characterization of the Kikuyu Law Courts arson attack as an act of terrorism.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court orders TSC to mediate with interdicted teachers who fled North Eastern

The teachers, who had been posted to the region, were interdicted after abandoning their workstations following a series of deadly attacks linked to the...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

VIDA, HAPA: Parties Registrar allows provisional listing of 2 new parties

The temporary listing of Vision for Development Alliance (VIDA) and Hekima Alliance Party (HAPA) brings the number of provisionally registered political parties in the...

3 hours ago
Boniface Mwangi alongside other activists had traveled to Tanzania to observe the trial of opposition leader Tundu Lissu, a vocal critic of President Samia Suluhu, who has been barred from contesting in the October 2025 elections and faces treason charges. Boniface Mwangi alongside other activists had traveled to Tanzania to observe the trial of opposition leader Tundu Lissu, a vocal critic of President Samia Suluhu, who has been barred from contesting in the October 2025 elections and faces treason charges.

NATIONAL NEWS

Lobby groups denounce protest arrests under terror law

The Police Reforms Working Group (PRWG) — an umbrella body comprising over 20 human rights and legal advocacy organizations — decried the government’s weaponization...

3 hours ago

crime

State seeks mental exam and 21-detention for KNH murder suspect

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has also requested the court to allow police to detain the suspect for 21 more...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Activist Boniface Mwangi charged with unlawful possession of ammunition

Mwangi was arrested on July 19 by detectives from the DCI at his residence in Lukenya, Machakos.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

George Ruto’s Mood’ matatu back to garage for repairs after dazzling city launch

Images and footage of the Matatu in a garage shows some minor cosmetic damage sustained particularly to its exterior.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

State Drops Terror Charges Against Boniface Mwangi, to Face Ammunition Possession Charges

The arrest triggered widespread public attention, with authorities claiming to have recovered items that raised national security concerns.

5 hours ago