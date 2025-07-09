Ruto: Shoot Protesters in the Leg, Not to Kill

NAIROBI, Kenya July 10 — President William Ruto has directed police officers to avoid using lethal force against protesters, instead urging them to shoot in the leg anyone found destroying or burning businesses during demonstrations.

Speaking in Nairobi ON Wednesday, the President addressed growing outrage over police brutality during recent anti-government protests, including condemnation from international human rights organisations such as the UN Human Rights Office and Human Rights Watch.

“We want peace in Kenya, and we want businesses to thrive,” Ruto said. “So anyone burning people’s businesses should be shot in the legs—so that he can go to hospital and later face justice in court. They should not be killed.”

His remarks come in the wake of a deadly crackdown on July 7, during Saba Saba Day protests, where over 30 demonstrators were reportedly killed by police. The protests, largely led by Gen Z youth, have been calling for government accountability, an end to corruption, and economic reforms.

President Ruto’s comments also appear to walk back more severe orders issued earlier by his Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen. Last week, Murkomen told police officers to use deadly force against protesters who approach them.

“Don’t spare them. What is the work of the guns issued to you?” Murkomen asked during a public address. “Shoot and kill them. And this is an order from above—not just from me.”

Murkomen’s remarks triggered nationwide condemnation, with civil society, religious leaders, and international observers warning of rising authoritarianism and unchecked police violence.

Rights groups have since demanded full investigations into all killings linked to the protests. The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) said it had documented dozens of deaths, injuries, abductions, and unlawful arrests since protests began in June.

While Ruto’s latest statement signals a shift in tone, likely due to the mounting pressure from Kenyans and rights groups.