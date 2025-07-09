Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto interacts with youths at a Boma Yangu construction site in Nairobi on July 9, 2025.

Top stories

Ruto: Shoot Protesters in the Leg, Not to Kill

The comments appear to walk back more severe orders issued earlier by his Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen. Last week, Murkomen told police officers to use deadly force against protesters who approach them.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 10 — President William Ruto has directed police officers to avoid using lethal force against protesters, instead urging them to shoot in the leg anyone found destroying or burning businesses during demonstrations.

Speaking in Nairobi ON Wednesday, the President addressed growing outrage over police brutality during recent anti-government protests, including condemnation from international human rights organisations such as the UN Human Rights Office and Human Rights Watch.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We want peace in Kenya, and we want businesses to thrive,” Ruto said. “So anyone burning people’s businesses should be shot in the legs—so that he can go to hospital and later face justice in court. They should not be killed.”

His remarks come in the wake of a deadly crackdown on July 7, during Saba Saba Day protests, where over 30 demonstrators were reportedly killed by police. The protests, largely led by Gen Z youth, have been calling for government accountability, an end to corruption, and economic reforms.

President Ruto’s comments also appear to walk back more severe orders issued earlier by his Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen. Last week, Murkomen told police officers to use deadly force against protesters who approach them.

“Don’t spare them. What is the work of the guns issued to you?” Murkomen asked during a public address. “Shoot and kill them. And this is an order from above—not just from me.”

Murkomen’s remarks triggered nationwide condemnation, with civil society, religious leaders, and international observers warning of rising authoritarianism and unchecked police violence.

Rights groups have since demanded full investigations into all killings linked to the protests. The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) said it had documented dozens of deaths, injuries, abductions, and unlawful arrests since protests began in June.

While Ruto’s latest statement signals a shift in tone, likely due to the mounting pressure from Kenyans and rights groups.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua to jet off to the US for 2-month visit

Gachagua confirmed his itinerary amid allegations that the government intends to scuttle his tour.

25 minutes ago

Top stories

Moses Kuria Resigns as Ruto’s Advisor After Tweeting ‘No Elections in 2027’

He was scheduled for live interview on Capital FM on Wednesday morning which he says stands postponed.

18 hours ago

Top stories

Saba Saba death toll rises to 31 as 500 arrested

NAIROBI, Kenya July 8 – The death toll from the Saba Saba protests has risen to 31, with the Kenya National Commission on Human...

20 hours ago

Top stories

Protests Erupt in Ndumberi After 12-Year-Old Girl Killed by Police Bullet Inside Her Home

Bridget Njoki Wainaina was inside their home with her parents when a bullet—allegedly fired by officers during a confrontation with protesters outside—pierced through the...

23 hours ago

Top stories

UN Calls for Independent Probe Into Police Killings In Kenya

The UN body condemned the use of excessive force by police and urged Kenyan authorities to uphold the constitutional rights to peaceful assembly and...

24 hours ago

Top stories

10 Killed, Dozens Injured in Deadly Saba Saba Protests

The deaths were reported in Kitengela, Ongata Rongai, Kangemi, Embu, and Ol Kalou. Several victims were shot by police, with videos from Kitengela and...

2 days ago

Top stories

Raila Calls for Urgent Inter-Generational Conclave Amid Gen Z Protests

Odinga was scheduled to address a rally at Kamukunji Grounds in Nairobi but cancelled due to police roadblocks and skirmishes that erupted there for...

2 days ago

Fifth Estate

How Kenya’s Youth Shut Down Nairobi Without Throwing a Stone

Despite government assurances that Saba Saba Day would be a normal working day, the capital was anything but. Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku...

2 days ago