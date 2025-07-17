Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto says govt to build 70km of roads in Nairobi to ease traffic, boost trade

The President said the initiative is part of a broader plan to transform Nairobi.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 17 – President William Ruto has announced a plan that will see the construction of 70 kilometres of roads within the city, a move he says is aimed at easing traffic congestion, facilitating trade, and accelerating economic growth in the capital.

Speaking during the commissioning of the rehabilitated Bridge Savannah–Stage 17–Masimba Road, which cuts across Embakasi Central and Embakasi East constituencies, the President said the initiative is part of a broader plan to transform Nairobi.

“We have rolled out a comprehensive plan that will change the face of Nairobi. In the first phase, we are constructing at least 70 kilometres of roads within the city to facilitate trade, ease traffic, and spur growth,” he said.

The newly commissioned road, which links key residential and commercial areas in the eastern parts of Nairobi is expected to ease movement, reduce travel time, and unlock more economic opportunities for local businesses.

The President noted that improving the city’s road network is not only vital for decongesting traffic but also for enhancing infrastructure development.

The Project that is set to be completed by December targets to upgrade various roads including Fedha road and Mihang’o link road.

“By December we will have finished the constructions of all these  roads here in Embakasi under this project so that we can transform our city,” he revealed.

The 70-kilometre plan is part of the government’s broader infrastructure agenda aimed at modernizing urban spaces, attracting investment, and enhancing the quality of roads to reduce transport costs.

In June 2025 the Cabinet approved the dualling of Nairobi’s Northern Bypass, a 20.2-kilometre stretch that currently serves as the city’s only single-carriageway bypass in a move aimed at easing traffic congestion and boosting economic connectivity.

The Nairobi Northern Bypass, which links Ruaka in Kiambu County to Ruiru and connects the Western and Eastern bypasses, has long been plagued by heavy congestion, particularly during peak hours.

 The proposed dualing will see the current single-lane road converted into a two-lane carriageway in each direction.

