Ruto says building chapel at State House at no cost to govt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 4 – President William Ruto has confirmed plans to construct a permanent chapel at State House Nairobi, a move that has sparked divided opinion across the country.

Speaking during a meeting with grassroots leaders from Embu on Friday, Ruto dismissed claims that he was building a new church, stating that he found a temporary chapel already in place at the State House grounds.

“I believe in God, and I have no apologies to make for building a church, we will build the church of God,” he stated. “It is true I am building a church here in State House. I found a tin chapel here, that is not the standard of a state house.”

According to reports, the new chapel is projected to cost Sh1.2 billion and will accommodate up to 8,000 worshippers.

Ruto, however, assured that public funds would not be used for the construction.

Despite this assurance, the decision has reignited criticism over the president’s prioritization, with some Kenyans questioning the logic of funding a massive religious structure amid ongoing challenges in the public health sector and the contentious university funding model, which has seen many needy students miss out on higher education opportunities.

This is however not the first time the head of state is embroiled in controversies surrounding what critics argue is a hypocritical opulence directed toward the church.

In 2019, while serving as Deputy President, Ruto and his wife Rachel built a chapel at their Karen residence, referred to as the National Prayer Altar.

“David built there an altar to the Lord and offered burnt offerings and peace offerings. Thus, the Lord was moved by prayer for the land, and the plague was held back from Israel (2 Samuel 24:25),” read a Facebook post from Rachel Ruto at the time.

The chapel in Karen became a meeting point for Ruto’s political allies during his turbulent tenure as Deputy President.

President Ruto has consistently defended his religious donations and church engagements, urging critics not to be envious of his generosity.