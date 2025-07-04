Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto says building chapel at State House at no cost to govt

President Ruto stated that he found a temporary chapel already in place at the State House grounds.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 4 – President William Ruto has confirmed plans to construct a permanent chapel at State House Nairobi, a move that has sparked divided opinion across the country.

Speaking during a meeting with grassroots leaders from Embu on Friday, Ruto dismissed claims that he was building a new church, stating that he found a temporary chapel already in place at the State House grounds.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“I believe in God, and I have no apologies to make for building a church, we will build the church of God,” he stated. “It is true I am building a church here in State House. I found a tin chapel here, that is not the standard of a state house.”

According to reports, the new chapel is projected to cost Sh1.2 billion and will accommodate up to 8,000 worshippers.

Ruto, however, assured that public funds would not be used for the construction.

Despite this assurance, the decision has reignited criticism over the president’s prioritization, with some Kenyans questioning the logic of funding a massive religious structure amid ongoing challenges in the public health sector and the contentious university funding model, which has seen many needy students miss out on higher education opportunities.

This is however not the first time the head of state is embroiled in controversies surrounding what critics argue is a hypocritical opulence directed toward the church.

In 2019, while serving as Deputy President, Ruto and his wife Rachel built a chapel at their Karen residence, referred to as the National Prayer Altar.

“David built there an altar to the Lord and offered burnt offerings and peace offerings. Thus, the Lord was moved by prayer for the land, and the plague was held back from Israel (2 Samuel 24:25),” read a Facebook post from Rachel Ruto at the time.

The chapel in Karen became a meeting point for Ruto’s political allies during his turbulent tenure as Deputy President.

President Ruto has consistently defended his religious donations and church engagements, urging critics not to be envious of his generosity.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Duale pledges to upscale Taita Taveta MTRH

Duale noted several existing gaps in service delivery and assured residents that the facility will benefit under the new National Equipment Services Program.

6 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi Hospital to Pursue Legal, Administrative Action Against Rogue Board Member Over Governance Breach

The board member has been disseminating false information, impersonating the office of the Chairman, and fabricating records of meetings that never occurred.

32 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KNEC unveils digital verification of certificates

This move is part of a broader push by KNEC to ensure academic integrity in Kenya.

59 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Kagwe Warns of Criminal Infiltration in Gen Z Protests

Kagwe’s remarks come amid a national wave of youth-led demonstrations calling for government accountability and better governance

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Atwoli Dismisses Opposition overtures in Western Kenya as Gachagua Leads Tour

The remarks come as Gachagua, alongside Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, former Defence CS Eugene Wamalwa, ex-CS Fred Matiang’i, and other political figures, continue...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula condemns leaders using divisive politics for own interests

The Speaker emphasized that all tribes are equal, saying that there are no small or large tribes in the country.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Public Private Collaboration key to Building Digital Ecosystem in Africa

Africa AI Literacy Week Hackathon is a high-impact, continental initiative designed to foster AI knowledge, build problem solving capacity and spark cross-sector innovation.

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki Unveils Sh13 Billion Development Projects in Taveta

The Deputy President assured residents that the government has allocated sufficient funds to ensure timely completion of the road.

7 hours ago