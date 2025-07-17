Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto orders return of Baba Dogo playground to community after protracted ownership tussle

The head of state directed police guarding the property to stand down and exit the grounds.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 17– President William Ruto has stepped in to resolve the long-running ownership dispute over the Baba Dogo playground, ordering its return to the local community.

The head of state speaking during his tour of Baba Dogo directed security agencies guarding the property to stand down and exit the premises.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“I have ordered the police to retreat from that file because that field belongs to the public,” said President Ruto.

“We will come to build on that land.”

The playground located along Lucky Summer Baba Dogo Road in Nairobi, has been at the center of a protracted legal and emotional battle between Kenafric Group and area residents.

While Kenafric maintains legal ownership of the parcel officially known as Land Reference Number 336/109 the local community has long used the site as a football ground and recreational space.

Kenafric Group had in June defended its claim to the land, citing a 1996 acquisition, a lease extension in 2004, and a 2014 transfer to Kenafric Properties Limited.

The company further stated that the Environment and Land Court upheld its ownership in Case ELCE093 of 2023.

Tensions escalated last month as residents clashed with police during demonstrations protesting evictions from the field.

Several structures were demolished, with residents accusing the company of land grabbing and vowing to seek an injunction to block further developments.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kazi bila break! President Ruto to opponents over Wantum remarks

The President said inciting the youth to cause chaos and destroy property cannot be the alternative to job creation. 

11 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

5,000 secondary schools not selected by 1.2mn learners joining Grade 10

Ps Bitok, described this as a source of concern and indicated that it poses logistical and planning challenges for the ministry and school administrators.

25 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) Probe on alleged cannibalism in West Pokot at advanced stage: CS Murkomen

nterior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen says investigations over alleged cannibalism in West Pokot is at an advanced stage after thirteen suspects were arrested last...

37 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt developing app to monitor public servants’ productivity: CS Ruku

Ruku expressed concern over growing laxity among some civil servants, including lateness and absenteeism

41 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto says govt to build 70km of roads in Nairobi to ease traffic, boost trade

The President said the initiative is part of a broader plan to transform Nairobi.

46 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MoE overhauls error-prone NEMIS to fix school funding gaps, oversight

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 17 – The Ministry of Education (MoE) is replacing the error-prone National Education Management Information System (NEMIS) with a new data...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court summons KFS MD Bakari Ngowa, 2 others over CCTV footage handling in 2019 Likoni ferry tragedy case

Chief Magistrate Alex Ithuku issued the summons following concerns over missing or incomplete video evidence relating to the incident

1 hour ago

Kenya

Ruto’s top advisor wants boda bodas banned from cities

Professor Makau Mutua is calling for a total ban on boda bodas in Kenya’s major cities, citing chaos, illegality, and road indiscipline.”

3 hours ago