NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto orders closure of any hospital involved in SHA fraud

The head of state indicated the need for the health programme to remain efficient and incorruptible.

LONDON, UK, Jul 3 – President William Ruto says 1,000 hospitals have been shut down over fraudulent Social Health Authority (SHA) claims.

While indicating that more closures are on the way, the head of state indicated the need for the health programme to remain efficient and incorruptible.

“Our Social Health Authority is working. In eight months, the transformative medical scheme has served more than 4.9 million people, way above what NHIF would have managed,” he stated.

He ordered the Ministry of Health to shut down any hospital involved in SHA fraud as he warned of tough action.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale over the weekend cloed 35 health facilities over the allegations.

Additionally, SHA suspended services at some of the facilities linked to the scheme in more than 10 counties, according to another health ministry official.

“With the use of technology to verify claims, admissions, discharge, and claims are now digital and easy to track. That is why it is easy for us to discover these cases,” Ruto told the London townhall.

