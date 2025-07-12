Connect with us

The leaders cited various development initiatives spearheaded by the Kenya Kwanza administration, including the Affordable Housing Programme, the Social Health Authority (SHA), and empowerment programs targeting women and youth/Supplied

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto loyalists take ‘two term’ agenda to Transmara

Published

KISII, Kenya, Jul 12 — Political leaders allied to President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga have rallied behind President Ruto’s bid for a second term in 2027, while condemning tribal politics.

Speaking on Saturday in Emurwa Dikirr Constituency, Transmara West, Narok County, ahead of a women’s empowerment program hosted by area mp Jonah Ng’eno, the leaders pledged their full support for Ruto’s re-election under the slogan “two terms for development.”

Ng’eno said the government had launched development projects across the country and that President Ruto deserved a second term to fulfill his vision for Kenya.

Majority Whip Sylvanus Osoro emphasized the need to end tribal-based politics, where leaders are judged by their ethnicity rather than their track record.

“We will call you out and condemn you for tribal politics. In 2027, we are going to do away with this entitlement mentality,” said Osoro.

He also pointed out that many of those advocating for a “one-term presidency” have already served one term in previous elective positions.

The leaders cited various development initiatives spearheaded by the Kenya Kwanza administration, including the Affordable Housing Programme, the Social Health Authority (SHA), and empowerment programs targeting women and youth, saying President Ruto’s government had exceeded expectations.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki was expected to lead a major fundraising drive for the ongoing empowerment initiative.

