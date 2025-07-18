Ruto leads tributes as Kenya mourns gender equality icon Phoebe Asiyo

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 18 – President William Ruto has led the country in mourning the death of celebrated veteran politician and women’s rights pioneer, Phoebe Muga Asiyo.

The trailblazing former Karachuonyo Member of Parliament passed away at the age of 93 while in North Carolina, in the United States.

“With heavy hearts, the Asiyo family shares profound loss of our cherished mother, Hon Mama Dr Phoebe Muga Asiyo who has peacefully passed away in North Carolina, USA. Her presence and love will be deeply missed by all who knew her,” read a statement signed by her son Ceaser Asiyo.

The family asked Kenyans for understanding and patience as they navigate the difficult time.

“Details regarding the memorial services and funeral arrangements will be communicated soon,” the statement states further.

President Ruto described Mama Asiyo as a bold and courageous leader who championed the inclusion of women in politics and leadership throughout her lifetime.

“Her voice was instrumental in advancing the inclusion of women in politics and leadership, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire generations,” the Head of State said.

Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga paid tribute to Asiyo’s groundbreaking role in Kenya’s political history, calling her a trailblazer whose efforts paved the way for generations of women leaders.

“We acknowledge and celebrate her daring attitude that saw her enter into the then male dominated electoral politics and not only won but floored and giant,” Odinga stated.

Chief Justice Martha Koome remembered Asiyo as one of Kenya’s most distinguished daughters, noting her many historic achievements and remarkable contributions to public service.

“Her bold leadership, both nationally and at the grassroots, transformed the lives of many, and her mentorship inspired generations of women, including myself, to rise to leadership,” the Chief Justice said.

Asiyo Profile

Mama Asiyo was born in 1932.

She was a one time Member of Parliament for Karachuonyo Constituency in Homa Bay County.

During her hey days, she teamed up with a number of other women to found a women movement, Maendeleo ya Wanawake.

She would later be made the president of the organization in the year 1958.

Upon her retirement from active politics, Mama Asiyo was preoccupied in advocating education for girls, women’s rights, and gender equality in the country.

A number of leaders in Nyanza region took to social media to send out their condolences to the family.

The leaders include Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o, Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga and Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo.

They have described the death of Mama Asiyo as a blow to the country as her contribution to all spheres of life will be missed.