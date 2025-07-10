Connect with us

President Ruto hailed the late Chief Kadhi as a towering figure in Kenya’s Islamic and judicial leadership who dedicated his life to justice/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto hails Chief Kadhi’s wisdom, humility and humanity in a condolence note

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10, — President William Ruto has mourned the death of Chief Kadhi Sheikh Abdulhalim Hussein, hailing him as a towering figure in Kenya’s Islamic and judicial leadership who dedicated his life to justice.

Sheikh Abdulhalim passed away on Thursday in Mombasa, where he was to be laid to rest later in evening in accordance with Islamic rites.

President Ruto described the late Sheikh as “a great Islamic scholar committed to justice,” and lauded his legacy of wisdom, humility, and service to humanity.

Chief Kadhi Sheikh Abdulhalim Hussein Athman

“We join the Muslim community in mourning the passing of Chief Kadhi Sheikh Abdulhalim Hussein. He devoted his life to the service of humanity and led the Muslim faithful with unwavering dedication, humility, and wisdom. He will be remembered as a great Islamic scholar who was committed to justice,” said the President.

“We pray that Allah brings comfort to his family and the entire Muslim community at this time of sorrow. Rest in peace.”

Chief Justice Koome also paid glowing tribute to Sheikh Abdulhalim, describing him as a man of “unwavering dedication, humility, and integrity,” who served both the Judiciary and the nation with distinction.

“As Chief Kadhi, he was a champion of justice, fairness, and equity, particularly in matters of personal law within the Muslim community,” said Koome, noting that his passing was not only a loss to the Judiciary but to the entire country.

Kadhi Courts

The late Sheikh served as the head of the Kadhi Courts — the arm of the Judiciary responsible for Islamic personal law, including matters of marriage, divorce, and inheritance.

He was widely respected for his role in promoting peaceful coexistence, religious tolerance, and the rule of law within a multi-faith nation.

“We remember and honour him as a deeply spiritual and principled leader who stood for peaceful coexistence, respect for diversity, and harmony in society,” CJ Koome added.

Speaking on behalf of the Judiciary, the Judicial Service Commission, and her own office, she extended condolences to Sheikh Abdulhalim’s family, the Muslim community, and all Kenyans touched by his legacy.

“May Almighty Allah grant Sheikh Abdulhalim Hussein the highest place in Jannah and comfort his family and loved ones during this time of grief.”

