Ruto calls for new measures to accelerate hunger eradication

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, Jul 28 — President William Ruto has called on world leaders to embrace new measures to accelerate efforts to end hunger and meet nutritional needs within global food systems.

The President pointed out that while meaningful and significant progress has been made in providing the world with more sufficient, safe, and nutritious food, more needs to be done to make it a universal success.

He said although the world’s food system now contributes between 10 per cent and 12 per cent of global Gross Domestic Product, translating to about $8 trillion and $10 trillion annually, this is hardly felt in developing countries.

Addressing the Second UN Food Systems Summit Stoketake in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Monday, President Ruto said: “Starvation, malnutrition, and under-nutrition remain a harsh daily reality for far too many.”

He added: “At the same time, health challenges such as obesity and diet-related diseases are increasing at alarming rates, causing illness and hampering socio-economic development.”

Prime Ministers Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia and Giorgia Meloni (Italy), and Presidents Hassan Sheikh Mohamud (Somalia) and Azali Assoumani (Comoros), UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohamed, and African Union Commission Chairman Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, among others, were present.

Reshaping global value chains

The UN launched the inaugural food systems summit four years ago, with the aim of reshaping global food value chains in support of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

During the stocktaking summit, which is being co-hosted by Ethiopia and Italy, President Ruto delivered Kenya’s national statement on its commitment to transforming food systems to achieve sustainable growth.

In particular, the President pitched for tailored financial products that are essential to support small-scale farmers, start-ups, and agri-preneurs and promote innovative digital financial solutions, such as M-PESA, in developing countries.

He also advocated closer partnerships between the private and public financial sectors “to leverage their power and catalyse investment, scale up solutions, and deliver meaningful change”.

Moreover, he called on countries to integrate food system strategies into national policies.

Furthermore, he urged countries to embrace research, technology, and innovation to drive momentum in delivering nutritious food to their citizens.

“We must support academic and research institutions with the infrastructure they require while significantly scaling up investment in digital technologies, artificial intelligence, and climate-smart agriculture,” he said.

Later, President Ruto held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Meloni and President Mohamud on matters of national mutual interest.