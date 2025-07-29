Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Cabinet noted that the lack of clear standards and weak oversight had left patients vulnerable and undermined the government’s Universal Health Coverage agenda/PCS

Capital Health

Ruto Cabinet clears wide health reforms to curb fraud, protect patients

The Bill, the Cabinet Office said in a brief on Tuesday, Bill dismantles entrenched impunity in the health sector and prioritises patient safety.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – President William Ruto’s Cabinet has approved the Quality Healthcare and Patient Safety Bill, 2025, a legislative proposal seeking to overhaul Kenya’s healthcare system by eliminating fraud, malpractice, and regulatory loopholes that have eroded public trust for years.

The Bill proposes the creation of a Quality Healthcare and Patient Safety Authority, a powerful new regulator to enforce strict national standards, oversee compliance, and monitor the performance of health facilities.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

It also introduces mandatory licensing, registration, and accreditation for all health facilities, laboratories, and ambulance services.

The Bill, the Cabinet Office said in a brief on Tuesday, Bill dismantles entrenched impunity in the health sector and prioritises patient safety.

“This lack of clear standards, coupled with weak oversight and collusion among facilities, regulators, and practitioners, has left patients vulnerable and eroded accountability,” State House noted.

The Bill comes against the backdrop of widespread concern over fraudulent health facilities, regulatory collusion, and poor-quality care.

Cabinet noted that the lack of clear standards and weak oversight had left patients vulnerable and undermined the government’s Universal Health Coverage agenda.

The reforms will also enforce patient rights, introduce quality improvement plans at facility level, and set clear criteria for emergency medical services.

Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting also approved measures in infrastructure, youth employment, and energy, including the privatisation of Kenya Pipeline Company to improve efficiency and profitability, and accelerated payments to road contractors to ease cash flow and unlock stalled projects.

“The decision reflects the government’s policy shift toward reducing its role
in doing business and instead enabling the private sector and industry
experts to drive growth, efficiency, and innovation,” the State House said.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA whips Nyoro from influential budget role in committee reshuffle

Nyoro, a key ally-turned-critic of President William Ruto, has been reassigned to the Diaspora and Migrant Workers Committee chaired by Taita Taveta MP Lydia...

2 hours ago

Africa

Kenya to host joint EAC-SADC Co-Chairs’ meeting on DRC

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the meeting will also serve as a briefing session with the Panel of Facilitators for the peace process.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) Kipchumba Kimuge sworn into office as a Nominated MP replacing Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Taifa care on Track, DP Kindiki says as Registration Hits 25mn

Kindiki described the milestone as a ‘transformative measure' that will define the legacy of the current administration.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP consolidates murder charges against 5 suspects linked to ex-Kasipul MP Were’s killing

Lady Justice Diana Kavedza approved the consolidation application, allowing the prosecution to proceed with a joint case against all five accused.

6 hours ago

Capital Health

CFAO Healthcare Finalizes Goodlife Pharmacy Acquisition

This move cements CFAO Healthcare’s strategic expansion into East Africa’s retail health market

6 hours ago

Kenya

Chief of Staff to chair virtual meeting on public service efficiency

NAIROBI, Kenya July 29 – The Chief of Staff and Head of the Public Service Felix Koskei has convened a virtual meeting set for...

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Duale directs Referral Hospitals to conduct emergency response audit after KNH murders

Duale further ordered the upgrading of all hospital infrastructure through the expansion of CCTV coverage.

10 hours ago