Ruto appoints new IEBC team afresh following High Court ruling

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 11 – Erastus Edung Ethekon and six others are set to be sworn in as Chairperson and members of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), following the High Court’s nullification of their earlier appointment made on June 10.

In a judgment delivered yesterday, Justices Roselyne Aburili, John Chigiti, and Bahati Mwamuye directed the President to regularize the process by issuing a fresh gazette notice before the nominees could be sworn in.

In a new gazette notice dated July 10, the President appointed Ann Njeri Nderitu, Moses Alutalala Mukhwana, Mary Karen Sorobit, Hassan Noor Hassan, Francis Odhiambo Aduol, and Fahima Araphat Abdallah to serve as commissioners.

According to the notice, both the Chairperson and commissioners will serve a single, non-renewable term of six years.

Ethekon and his team will officially assume office after being sworn in by Chief Justice Martha Koome.