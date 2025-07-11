Connect with us

On Thursday, May 8, President Ruto nominated Erastus Edung Ethekon (pictured) as the new Chairperson of the IEBC, acting on the Selection Panel’s recommendations/FILE

Headlines

Ruto appoints new IEBC team afresh following High Court ruling

In a new gazette notice dated July 10, the President appointed Ann Njeri Nderitu, Moses Alutalala Mukhwana, Mary Karen Sorobit, Hassan Noor Hassan, Francis Odhiambo Aduol, and Fahima Araphat Abdallah to serve as commissioners.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 11 – Erastus Edung Ethekon and six others are set to be sworn in as Chairperson and members of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), following the High Court’s nullification of their earlier appointment made on June 10.

In a judgment delivered yesterday, Justices Roselyne Aburili, John Chigiti, and Bahati Mwamuye directed the President to regularize the process by issuing a fresh gazette notice before the nominees could be sworn in.

According to the notice, both the Chairperson and commissioners will serve a single, non-renewable term of six years.

Ethekon and his team will officially assume office after being sworn in by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

