NATIONAL NEWS

Ruku urges Red Cross to pursue climate-resilient emergency accreditation

CS Ruku noted that such accreditation would empower the humanitarian agency to tap into international climate financing to support vulnerable communities facing an increasing number of climate-related disasters.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 — Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programmes Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has challenged the Kenya Red Cross Society to pursue accreditation from the Green Climate Fund (GCF) in a bid to strengthen its capacity in delivering climate-resilient emergency health and disaster response systems.

Speaking during the World First Aid Day 2025 celebrations at the National First Aid Competition in Nairobi on Saturday, CS Ruku noted that such accreditation would empower the humanitarian agency to tap into international climate financing to support vulnerable communities facing an increasing number of climate-related disasters.

“As an MP, when I first proposed to the Kenya Red Cross to pursue GCF accreditation, the response was not encouraging—perhaps the issue wasn’t well understood,” he said.

“Today, as Minister for Special Programmes, I reaffirm that securing this accreditation is vital.”

The Green Climate Fund is the world’s largest climate finance mechanism, supporting developing countries in their efforts to build resilience and transition toward low-emission development.

CS Ruku emphasized that the GCF’s country-owned and partnership-driven model offers an opportunity for the Red Cross to design and scale up sustainable first aid and disaster response systems aligned with climate change realities.

This year’s First Aid Day theme, “First Aid and Climate Change,” underscored the urgent need for responsive and adaptive emergency systems amid a rise in floods, droughts, and landslides across Kenya.

The Cabinet Secretary called on the Kenya Red Cross and other humanitarian actors to develop a coordinated, cost-effective framework for first aid and disaster preparedness that avoids duplication and enhances operational efficiency.

“Kenya Red Cross and its partners must come up with a unified framework that reduces costs, maximizes efficiency, and aligns resources to better support communities affected by climate-related emergencies,” Ruku said.

Coordinated response

To improve coordination across agencies, the CS announced that the State Department for Special Programmes would soon convene a multi-agency meeting to align disaster preparedness and response mechanisms in accordance with Executive Order No. 1 of 2025.

“The Executive Order prioritizes disaster preparedness and response under our department. We are committed to ensuring coordinated and timely responses to emergencies,” he said.

Ruku further encouraged the Kenya Red Cross to collaborate with the newly launched Global Center for Adaptation (GCA), currently under construction at the Kenya School of Government (KSG). The center will serve as a national hub for innovation, research, and policy development on climate adaptation.

“In this regard, I urge the Society to work closely with the Global Center and the Government across all 47 counties to scale up community-led innovations for climate resilience and sustainable development,” he said.

He also called on the Red Cross to partner with the KSG on Continuous Professional Development (CPD) programs, and to collaborate with the National Youth Service (NYS) and the State Department for Special Programmes on joint training and disaster drills.

Supporting climate-affected populations

Later in the day, CS Ruku visited victims of the recent Mukuru Kwa Njenga fire tragedy, assuring them of the government’s unwavering commitment to supporting disaster-stricken families.

“The President is clear that every Kenyan deserves protection and timely support in times of crisis. As a Ministry, we are fully aligned with that vision,” he said.

The Cabinet Secretary also highlighted ongoing government relief operations in climate-affected counties including Wajir, Garissa, Kisauni, and Murang’a, stressing the importance of equipping local communities with basic first aid skills.

“The intersection of first aid and climate change reveals this is not only an environmental issue—it is a public health challenge. We must empower communities with knowledge and skills to respond when disaster strikes,” Ruku stated.

