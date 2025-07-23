Revamped DCI Call Centre adds real-time tracking, WhatsApp support

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 23 — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has on-boarded real-time case tracking and an advanced management system capabilities on its revamped Call Centre.

The agency is promising safer, and more anonymous reporting under the ‘Fichua kwa DCI’ platform which integrates a dedicated WhatsApp number (0709 570 000) to the existing toll-free line (0800 722 203).

Other improvements include a power backup inverter and a recovery server, making the system more reliable and user-friendly.

Launched on Tuesday by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, British High Commissioner Neil Wigan, and Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, the platform builds on a five-year partnership between Kenya and the UK.

“People-centered policing is at the heart of our efforts to strengthen accountability and public safety,” Murkomen said.

“The upgraded Fichua Kwa DCI Centre is a major step forward in improving the effectiveness of our National Police Service.”

Established in 2020, the call centre has helped resolve serious and complex crimes — including murder, terrorism, human trafficking, and narcotics smuggling — by enabling members of the public to share information confidentially.

The British High Commissioner praised the centre’s impact, noting that the upgrades will boost public participation and enhance early interventions in tackling crime.

“We hope that this upgrade will empower the public to speak out confidently and confidentially, enhance transparency, promote proactive investigations, and strengthen Kenya’s national security,” Wigan said.

Inspector General Douglas Kanja described the initiative as a testament to the National Police Service’s commitment to community-oriented policing, reinforcing trust between law enforcement and the public.

Other senior officials present included Deputy Inspector General–APS Gilbert Masengeli, DCI Director Mohamed Amin, and Deputy DCI John Onyango.