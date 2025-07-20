Recurring fire alarm forces closure of a Terminal at JKIA

Connect with us

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 20 — Flights scheduled to depart from Terminal 1C at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) were relocated to Terminals 1A and 1B on Sunday after a recurring fire alarm prompted a temporary shutdown of the terminal.

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) said the alarm, which was first triggered at 2:55 pm, continued to reactivate despite an initial silencing, prompting airport officials to vacate the terminal as a safety precaution.

The airports agency said JKIA’s Fire and Rescue team responded, and no incident of fire was reported.

KAA indicated that the alert was likely triggered by a system fault, which is under investigation.

“Terminal 1C was temporarily vacated to ensure the safety and security of passengers and operations personnel,” KAA stated in a press release shared Sunday evening, assuring the public that flight operations remained unaffected.

The authority confirmed that all flights initially scheduled for Terminal 1C had been “seamlessly relocated” to Terminals 1A and 1B without any disruptions.

Airport teams were said to be working on-site to resolve the issue.

KAA advised passengers to check with their respective airlines for updated terminal assignments as investigations continue.

