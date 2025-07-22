Ranger teams across Africa train ahead of Kenya endurance challenge

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 22 — Ranger teams across twenty-four African countries have begun training for the sixth edition of the Wildlife Ranger Challenge, a continent-wide campaign that will culminate in a 21-kilometre race in September.

Organized by Tusk and the Game Rangers’ Association of Africa (GRAA), the initiative brings together over 170 ranger teams in a powerful show of endurance, unity, and commitment to conservation.

The multi-month challenge aims to spotlight the evolving role of rangers as educators, peacekeepers, first responders, and community leaders—beyond their traditional roles as wildlife protectors.

The 2024 campaign will conclude with a synchronized race on September 20, where rangers will run in full gear, each carrying 22-kilogram backpacks to demonstrate the physical and mental demands of their frontline work.

The 2025 edition also coincides with the African Ranger Congress, set for September 17–21 at Lewa Wildlife Conservancy in Kenya.

Hosted by GRAA, the Congress will focus on fair employment, professionalization, and long-term investment in ranger welfare.

“The GRAA is delighted to be an organising partner of the Wildlife Ranger Challenge, an event that shines a global spotlight on the vital and diverse work of rangers,” said Louise de Bruin, Chief Executive of GRAA.

“These men and women are not just protectors of wildlife—they are leaders at the frontline of conservation, safeguarding ecosystems, supporting communities, and driving solutions for people and the planet.”

$21 million raised

Since its inception in 2020, the Wildlife Ranger Challenge has raised over $21 million in support of ranger welfare, training, equipment, and professional development across Africa.

“Rangers are much more than guardians of wildlife,” added Nick Bubb, Chief Executive at Tusk.

“They [are] embedded in their communities, responding to emergencies, supporting livelihoods, and fostering peace.”

Organisers have extended an invitation to participants and supporters worldwide run in solidarity, donate, or share ranger stories via www.wildliferangerchallenge.org.

All funds raised will be matched up to $1.4 million, directly benefiting ranger initiatives across the continent.

The race day will feature national events in Kenya, Uganda, Zambia, and South Africa, with local communities and media witnessing ranger teams in action—from patrolling marine zones in Mozambique to supporting schoolchildren in Uganda.

Rachel Sibanda, a ranger with Great Plains Biodiversity Rangers in Zambezi, emphasized the growing role of women in conservation.

“The involvement of female rangers in the Wildlife Ranger Challenge highlights their endurance, survival skills, and physical and mental strength,” she said.

“It raises awareness about the critical work they do in protecting the natural world.”

Ezekiel Loserian, a ranger at African People and Wildlife in Tanzania, noted the key wins in ranger activities terming the impending event as crucial.

“We have trained with commitment and worked hard together. Winning the Wildlife Ranger Challenge has made us proud. It shows what community rangers can achieve with discipline, teamwork, and a strong heart for conservation.”

With fewer than five years left to achieve the 2030 global biodiversity targets, organizers are calling on the global community to recognize rangers not as foot soldiers, but as essential leaders in conservation and climate resilience.