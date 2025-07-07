Raila Warns of Dictatorship as Saba Saba Protests Rock Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 7 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has sounded the alarm over what he terms a dangerous drift toward authoritarian rule in Kenya, following increased mass protests, violent police confrontations and a clampdown on public gatherings during the 35th anniversary of Saba Saba.

Addressing a press conference at Nairobi’s Serena Hotel after cancelling a much-anticipated rally at Kamukunji Grounds, Odinga accused the government of weaponising state security to silence dissent and suppress constitutional freedoms.

“This was meant to be a day of peaceful reflection on the gains of our democracy,” Odinga said. “But instead, the state turned it into a day of fear — deploying security forces, erecting roadblocks, and sealing off public spaces in clear defiance of the Constitution.”

Raila Odinga addressubg a press conference at Serena Hotel on July 7, 2025.

The Kamukunji rally, expected to mark the 35th anniversary of the 1990 Saba Saba movement that championed Kenya’s second liberation, was abruptly called off after police blocked major roads leading to the venue, cordoned off the grounds, and deployed heavily armed officers across key parts of Nairobi. The city centre was barricaded and public transport routes disrupted.

Odinga said the decision to cancel the event was made to prevent bloodshed and unnecessary confrontations, even as thousands of young people mobilised across the country under the banner of the Gen Z movement.

“We chose to retreat to avoid tragedy. But this overwhelming police presence shows us one thing: this government fears its own people,” he declared.

Despite the heavy-handed security response in Nairobi, youth-led protests erupted in towns across the country including Kisumu, Nakuru, Eldoret, Nyeri, Mombasa, Kakamega, Narok, Kitengela, and Kisii.

Demonstrators lit bonfires, blocked roads, and engaged police in running battles throughout the day. In Nairobi’s Central Business District and Kamukunji area, scenes of chaos unfolded as teargas canisters filled the air and riot police clashed with Gen Z protesters demanding government accountability, economic justice, and an end to police violence.

Several injuries and arrests were reported as human rights groups condemned the police crackdown and called for restraint. There were reports of at least three deaths in the outskirts of Nairobi.

The protests, which began last year in opposition to the Finance Bill 2024 which was eventually withdrawn, have grown into a broader national uprising against what youth describe as systemic corruption, police brutality and political arrogance by the ruling elite. Dozens of people have been shot dead by police during protests since last year, including 19 killed two weeks ago during protests against the murder in police custody of blogger Albert Ojwang.

A mask vendor shot dead during the protests against Ojwang’s killing was shot dead by a police officer who has since been arrested and charged.

Odinga Proposes National Conclave

In his address, Odinga unveiled a bold proposal for a National Intergenerational Conclave, aimed at bringing together youth leaders, civil society organisations, the clergy, professionals, political players, and ordinary citizens to chart a new future for the country.

He said the dialogue must focus on what he called “irreducible minimums for reform and progress,” including police accountability, economic inclusion, youth employment, and the restoration of civil liberties.

“The people are hungry, the youth are angry, and the leadership is absent,” Odinga said. “The question is not whether reforms are needed — it’s how long we can delay them before this country tips over.”

He singled out recent actions by security agencies, including the killing and abduction of protesters during anti-Finance Bill demonstrations, as evidence of a state losing its legitimacy.

“We are witnessing the brutalisation of citizens in broad daylight. This is state failure, and we must not remain silent,” he warned.

Mounting Pressure on Government

Odinga’s remarks come as the Gen Z-led movement gains momentum nationwide, with mounting calls for justice for slain protesters, protection of civil rights and a complete overhaul of the country’s governance systems.

Civil society groups, lawyers and faith-based organisations have echoed the call for national dialogue, warning that continued repression risks pushing the country into deeper unrest.

