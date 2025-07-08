Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Odinga noted that it took nearly 18 months after that rally for the state to lift the ban on political pluralism, culminating in the repeal of Section 2A on December 2, 1991/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila takes on ‘fake liberator’ Gachagua over Saba Saba posturing

Although he did not name Gachagua directly, Odinga’s description pointed to the former Deputy President, who served as a provincial administrator during the Moi era—a role that was complicit in suppressing dissent.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 7 — Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has openly rebuked former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of distorting political history and falsely attempting to position himself as a liberation hero.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday following the cancellation of a planned rally at Kamkunji Grounds, Odinga recounted the sacrifices and brutal repression endured by those who challenged the one-party rule of the late President Daniel arap Moi’s KANU regime.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He traced the origins of the pro-democracy movement, recalling early meetings he held with his father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, and reformist leaders such as Kenneth Matiba and Charles Rubia.

“It is quite unfortunate that some of those we were fighting back then—and who sanctioned arrests—are now trying to hide behind Saba Saba to advance their political fortunes. Some of them are still alive today, masquerading as liberators,” Odinga said.

Although he did not name Gachagua directly, Odinga’s description pointed to the former Deputy President, who served as a provincial administrator during the Moi era—a role that was complicit in suppressing dissent.

Odinga charged that Gachagua and others are deliberately hijacking the democratic struggle narrative to boost their political ambitions.

“It was not one group against the entire nation. It was not one community against another, or one generation against another. The movement stood for peaceful and constitutional change,” he stated.

Odinga also addressed the youth-led Saba Saba demonstrations, stating that the 35th anniversary should have been marked through structured civic engagement, not spontaneous street protests.

“Saba Saba commemoration belongs at Kamkunji Grounds, not on the streets. That’s where it began, and that’s where it belongs,” Odinga said, following the rally’s cancellation due to heavy police presence and road barricades.

‘Unstructured resistance’

He warned against reinterpreting Saba Saba as a symbol of unstructured resistance, emphasizing the historical importance of Kamkunji Grounds, which hosted major political milestones—including the final KAU rally in 1952, the first KANU rally, and later the founding meetings of the Forum for the Restoration of Democracy (FORD).

The ODM leader proposed the formation of a national, intergenerational conclave to address Kenya’s political and governance challenges, calling for the development of actionable reforms on youth employment, accountability, transparency, and police-citizen relations.

“I propose that the envisioned conclave develop sustainable mechanisms to tackle corruption and ensure leaders are held accountable,” he said.

Odinga revisited the events of July 7, 1990, when he, Matiba, Rubia, Gitobu Imanyara, and others called for a rally at Kamkunji Grounds to demand the repeal of Section 2A of the Constitution and the return of multiparty democracy.

The Moi regime responded with mass arrests and violent crackdowns.

He recalled how security forces violently dispersed demonstrators, with many injured or killed, marking Saba Saba as a critical moment in Kenya’s democratic evolution.

“Saba Saba was about political freedom, constitutional reform, and the fight for a multiparty system. It was convened with a clear agenda by known leaders,” he emphasized.

Section 2A repeal

Odinga noted that it took nearly 18 months after that rally for the state to lift the ban on political pluralism, culminating in the repeal of Section 2A on December 2, 1991.

“We must return to a structured agenda for comprehensive reforms,” he said.

Criticizing the continued heavy-handedness of Kenyan police, Odinga accused them of operating like a colonial force, citing ongoing reports of brutality and lack of accountability.

“The name changed from police force to police service, but the behavior has not,” he said.

He also accused some contemporary political actors of attempting to rewrite history, portraying themselves as liberators despite their prior support for the KANU regime.

“We must not allow revisionism. The history of Saba Saba is clear. It was led by Matiba, Rubia, and myself, among others. The goals were specific, and the methods were constitutional,” he said.

Odinga acknowledged that youth grievances are valid but urged that they be channeled through lawful and strategic platforms to ensure lasting reform.

“The real question is: where do we go from here? Do we embrace chaos or come together as a nation? As a living architect of Saba Saba, I choose unity and progress for our country,” he affirmed.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila schools Gen Z: Saba was a movement, not a riot

Odinga warned against reinterpreting Saba Saba as a symbol of unstructured resistance.

15 hours ago

Top stories

Raila Warns of Dictatorship as Saba Saba Protests Rock Kenya

The protests, which began last year in opposition to the Finance Bill 2024 which was eventually withdrawn, have grown into a broader national uprising...

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) Raila Calls for Urgent Inter-Generational Dialogue After Gen Z Protests Over Governance, Economy, and Police Brutality

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Opposition Has No Plan, Only Slogans, Kindiki Says as he Justifies Ruto’s Second Term

The DP accused the opposition of having no manifesto to transform the nation away from political bickering.

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Chaos in Nakuru as protestors engage police in running battles

They engaged police in running battles with intermittent duels of stone-throwing civilians and tear-gas lobbying police officers.

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police fire tear gas at protesters as Nairobi CBD is sealed off

The demonstrations mark the 35th anniversary of the historic Saba Saba (7 July 1990) protests that launched Kenya's push for multiparty democracy.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki Urges Dialogue Over Chaos, Defends Ruto’s Development Track Record

Kindiki emphasized the importance of unity and consultations in addressing national challenges.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court suspends Manyora’s appointment as KHA Board Chairperson

Justice Ngaah issued the conservatory orders following a petition filed by a Nairobi-based medical professional challenging Manyora’s appointment.

19 hours ago