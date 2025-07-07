Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The former Prime Minister proposed the formation of a national, intergenerational conclave to discuss the country’s political and governance challenges/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila schools Gen Z: Saba was a movement, not a riot

Odinga warned against reinterpreting Saba Saba as a symbol of unstructured resistance.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 7 – Opposition leader Raila Odinga has faulted the marking of the 35th anniversary of Saba Saba through street demondrations challenging Gen Z to embrace civic egagement.

Addressing a press conference on Monday following the cancellation of a planned rally at Kamkunji Grounds—disrupted by heavy police presence and road barricades—Odinga stated that the significance of Saba Saba lies not in protests but in the symbolism and legacy of Kamkunji.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The Saba Saba commemoration is at Kamkunji Grounds, not on the streets. That is where it started, and that is where it belongs,” Odinga said.

Odinga warned against reinterpreting Saba Saba as a symbol of unstructured resistance.

He emphasized that Kamkunji Grounds holds deep historical significance, having hosted major political events including the last KAU rally in 1952, the first KANU rally, and later the founding meetings of the Forum for the Restoration of Democracy (FORD).

The former Prime Minister proposed the formation of a national, intergenerational conclave to discuss the country’s political and governance challenges.

‘Conclave’

He said the forum should develop actionable reforms on youth employment, governance accountability, transparency, and police-citizen relations.

“I propose that the conclave envisaged comes up with better and sustainable ways of addressing transparency, accountability, and impunity—especially with regard to corruption—and ensuring that leaders are held accountable for their actions,” Odinga noted.

He revisited the events of 1990, when he, alongside Charles Rubia, Kenneth Matiba, Gitobu Imanyara, and others, called for a rally at Kamkunji Grounds to demand the repeal of Section 2A of the Constitution and the return of multiparty politics.

The KANU regime, led by the late President Daniel arap Moi, responded with arrests, detentions, and violent crackdowns.

Recalling the repression, Odinga said that when Kenyans attempted to gather at Kamkunji Grounds on July 7, 1990, many sustained injuries and others died during confrontations with the police.

However, the date would later mark a critical turning point in the country’s democratic evolution.

“Saba Saba was about political freedom, constitutional reform, and the fight for a multiparty system. It was convened with a clear agenda and by leaders whose identities were known,” he said.

He noted that it took nearly 18 months after the first rally attempt for the state to lift the ban on political pluralism.

On December 2, 1991, President Moi announced the repeal of Section 2A, restoring multiparty democracy.

“We must return to a structured agenda for comprehensive reforms,” he said.

Odinga criticized the Kenyan police for continuing to operate as a colonial-style force, citing persistent reports of excessive force and lack of accountability.

He called for a reimagining of law enforcement as a service institution.

“The name changed from police force to police service, but the behaviour has not,” he said.

‘Revisionists’

He also accused some current political actors of attempting to rewrite history by positioning themselves as liberators, despite having supported the KANU government during the era of suppression.

“We must not allow revisionism. The history of Saba Saba is clear. It was led by Matiba, Rubia, and myself, among others. The goals were specific, and the methods were constitutional,” he said.

The former Prime Minister emphasized that while youth discontent is valid, he urged the youth to channel their concerns through lawful and strategic platforms to ensure lasting reform.

“The question we have to ask ourselves is, where do we go from here? Do we embrace chaos or a coming together of minds and country?” he posed.

“As a living architect of the events leading to Saba Saba, I choose a coming together of minds and country in the interest of the nation. I long for its progress, stability, and prosperity,” Odinga stated.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

3 shot with arrows during failed break-in at MP’s office

The victims suffered limb and arm injuries and were rushed to the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital (KTRH) for treatment.

18 minutes ago

Top stories

Raila Warns of Dictatorship as Saba Saba Protests Rock Kenya

The protests, which began last year in opposition to the Finance Bill 2024 which was eventually withdrawn, have grown into a broader national uprising...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) Raila Calls for Urgent Inter-Generational Dialogue After Gen Z Protests Over Governance, Economy, and Police Brutality

1 hour ago

Top stories

Raila Calls for Urgent Inter-Generational Conclave Amid Gen Z Protests

Odinga was scheduled to address a rally at Kamukunji Grounds in Nairobi but cancelled due to police roadblocks and skirmishes that erupted there for...

1 hour ago

Fifth Estate

How Kenya’s Youth Shut Down Nairobi Without Throwing a Stone

Despite government assurances that Saba Saba Day would be a normal working day, the capital was anything but. Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Medics defend medical neutrality as they urge protection of healthcare access during unrest

KMA made the call lon Monday following what it termed “grave violations” of medical neutrality during recent protests.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Medical Association condemns traffic blockades during protests

KMA cited Article 43(1)(a) of the Kenyan Constitution, which guarantees every citizen the right to the highest attainable standard of health, adding that the...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Protest fears stir anxiety in Nyeri, Kisii as Kisumu remains open for business

A survey by Capital News found that many traders stayed away from their premises altogether, while those who had opened quickly shut down as...

7 hours ago