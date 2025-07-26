Raila Defends Sifuna as Rift Over ODM–UDA Pact Widens

KAKAMEGA, Kenya, July 26 – ODM party leader Raila Odinga has stepped in to quell rising tensions within the Orange Democratic Movement, following a wave of criticism directed at Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna over his recent remarks on the party’s cooperation with the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Addressing ODM delegates in Kakamega on Thursday, Raila strongly backed Sifuna, who has come under fire from party loyalists after declaring the ODM-UDA Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) “dead” during a televised interview earlier this week.

Sifuna, who is also the Nairobi Senator, made the explosive remarks on Citizen TV, accusing the Kenya Kwanza administration of reneging on the post-protest MoU signed following last year’s Gen Z-led demonstrations. He singled out the government’s failure to address extrajudicial killings, which he claimed have continued—and even worsened—since the agreement.

“The government has acted in bad faith. ODM got a raw deal,” Sifuna said, casting doubt on the sincerity of the truce that saw ODM tone down its opposition in 2024.

His comments have stirred internal unease, with critics warning that such public pronouncements risk fracturing party unity and confusing the ODM base about its political direction.

But Raila dismissed the backlash, defending Sifuna’s right to express his views.

“Everybody has a right to speak their mind. That is democracy—and that’s what ODM stands for. If Sifuna has spoken, he has a right to do so. If you disagree with him, then speak out,” Raila told delegates.

He also challenged critics to engage in constructive dialogue rather than resort to personal attacks.

“I have not said you can’t speak on party matters. If you think even I have made a mistake, say it. This is a democratic party,” he said.

The row over the MoU has reopened deeper questions within ODM—particularly in the wake of Raila’s failed bid for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship in February, where he was eliminated in the sixth round of voting.

Sifuna’s remarks are being viewed in some quarters as more than just personal frustration. Analysts suggest they could be part of a strategic duality: Raila as the statesman managing the political handshake with President William Ruto, while Sifuna plays the role of firebrand agitator keeping ODM’s opposition flame alive.

Sifuna has been increasingly vocal in recent months, positioning himself as the conscience of disillusioned party supporters—especially younger voters who feel betrayed by ODM’s perceived closeness to Ruto.

“I struggle to explain that we are the same political party,” Sifuna admitted during his Citizen TV interview.

In a pointed warning, he said he would not support the party if it formally endorses President Ruto for a second term in 2027.

“That is something I cannot abide personally,” he stated—words widely interpreted as a veiled challenge to Raila and a red flag to Kenya Kwanza.

He has also cautioned against complacency ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“If we stick with this government until 2027 without preparing the party, we’ll lose the chance to explain to Kenyans what we were doing with Ruto all this time,” he warned.

To many Gen Z activists—who faced tear gas and bullets during the 2024 protests—Raila’s post-protest détente with Ruto felt like a betrayal. In contrast, Sifuna’s blunt, unfiltered tone has earned him a growing online following, with some branding him “the real opposition leader.”

With Raila hinting he may back “somebody else” for the presidency in 2027 while affirming ODM will field a candidate, the spotlight now turns to Sifuna’s next move.

Whether he is a rebellious voice, a loyal lieutenant, or a political counterweight within ODM, one thing is clear: as Raila charts his legacy, Sifuna’s bold stance may well shape the party’s future—and determine whether Raila still commands his own house.