Raila Calls for Urgent Inter-Generational Conclave Amid Gen Z Protests

NAIROBI, Kenya July 7 – Opposition leader Raila Odinga has called for an urgent Inter-Generational National Conclave to address Kenya’s governance, economic and police brutality challenges in the wake of the Gen Z-led protests.

Odinga, who was scheduled to address a rally at Kamukunji Grounds on Saba Saba Day, cancelled the appearance, citing police roadblocks and violent skirmishes that erupted in the area throughout the day.

Instead, he addressed the media at Serena Hotel, where he emphasised the need for national dialogue that brings together leaders and citizens across generations.

“We could not access Kamukunji because of police roadblocks. What is happening is a violation of constitutional rights. Young people are demanding justice, inclusion, and economic dignity. We cannot ignore them,” Odinga told journalists during a press briefing at Serena Hotel.

Raila urged all political actors, civil society, faith-based organisations and the youth to support the proposed conclave, warning that continued repression and silence could further destabilise the country.

He proposed an urgent Inter-Generational National Conclave, bringing together youth, political leaders, civil society, religious institutions, and the private sector to chart a new path forward for the country. The dialogue, he said, must address longstanding grievances around governance, economic hardship, corruption, and police brutality.

“The Gen Z movement is a wake-up call. We must urgently come together—young and old—to chart a new course for Kenya that is just, inclusive, and accountable,” Odinga said.

Across the country, thousands of Gen Z protesters poured into the streets in defiance of state warnings. In Nairobi, Kisumu, Nakuru, Nyeri, Mombasa, Eldoret, and other towns, demonstrators lit bonfires, blocked roads, and clashed with anti-riot police eventhough the Central Business District in Nairobi remained deserted.

In Nairobi’s Kamukunji and Central Business District, running battles broke out between police and youth demanding reforms and accountability. Teargas and water cannons were used to disperse crowds, with rights groups reporting injuries and arrests.

The protests, sparked in June by opposition to the controversial Finance Bill 2025, have since morphed into a broader youth-led movement calling out political excesses, state violence, and lack of economic opportunities. President William Ruto withdrew the bill last week, but tensions remain high as protesters now demand systemic reforms and justice for those killed during earlier demonstrations.

Raila backed the youth’s demands, saying their concerns reflect a deep national crisis. He urged the church and civil society not to remain silent, warning that authoritarian tendencies and state-sanctioned violence threaten the gains of Kenya’s democracy.

“We must come together—young and old—to find solutions,” Odinga said.

Meanwhile, rights watchdogs and medics reported cases of injuries and abductions, with some activists claiming to be in hiding. The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and Amnesty International called for restraint and accountability from the police.

As the day ended, tension remained high, with protest organisers vowing to continue demonstrating until their demands are met. Odinga reiterated his support for peaceful action and cautioned the government against responding with force.