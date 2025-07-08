BWIRE: Radicalisation and Violent Extremism in the Wake of Gen Z Voices

“Nchi yetu ya Kenya tunayoipenda, tuwe tayari kuilinda…” (And our homeland of Kenya, Heritage of splendour, Firm may we stand to defend) – Kenya National Anthem

It has become increasingly evident that Kenya requires adaptive, inclusive approaches to engage with the voices of its citizens—especially the youth. While many young people may not vote—either by omission or design—they are no longer silent. Thanks to increased awareness of their strength in numbers, and aided by affordable digital platforms that ease mobilisation, the youth are now setting the national agenda.

Today, conversations—both factual and misinformed—flood digital spaces, fuelled by a youth-led information ecosystem and exacerbated by political players. This mix of political extremism, generational gaps, and rising anger is destabilising public discourse and escalating tensions across the country.

Traditional state responses, particularly to youth-led protests and demands for accountability, appear increasingly inadequate. The more inclusive and effective frameworks such as the National Counter Terrorism Strategy, once used to address youth radicalisation and unrest, seem to have been abandoned. In their place, we now see crude responses—including arrests, violence, insults, and politicisation—further alienating young voices.

With misinformation dominating online discourse, no one is listening. The voice of reason is drowned, and even within government, temperatures are rising. Political factions trade blame while the public, especially the youth, grows impatient. Though public debate is healthy and protected under democratic rights, unchecked polarisation is dangerous.

We are now witnessing the rise of cheering crowds—loyally and blindly following political figures. This is creating fertile ground for radicalisation, violent extremism, and the resurgence of tribal militias. Kenya risks spiralling into anarchy if these extreme positions persist, and if citizens continue spewing toxic, dehumanising rhetoric online and in media spaces.

A cursory look at social media posts, many by non-journalists, reveals toxic exchanges that merit national attention. Even as physical peace appears to hold, we must question whether the social and emotional fabric of the country is already under siege.

The youth must be engaged differently—with sincerity, respect, and urgency. We must listen to what matters to them most—not just from a political lens, but as citizens with lived experiences and real challenges. This means investing in digital and media literacy within the education system, while also developing clear policies and legislation on responsible use of media and communication infrastructure.

Government communication must evolve. It should not mirror the same political messaging used for rallies. Instead, it must adopt strategic, youth-centred narratives that address the pressing issues young people face: unemployment, poverty, mental health, identity, and justice.

Kenya is richly blessed with a young, energetic, creative, and resilient population. According to the 2019 census, 75% of the population is under 35. Our Vision 2030 pledges to transform Kenya into a globally competitive and prosperous nation. However, the youth remain mired in poverty and unemployment, despite being central to the country’s future.

The National Council for Population and Development (NCPD) notes that youth unemployment remains a major barrier to realising Kenya’s development goals, particularly our ability to harness the demographic dividend—a window of opportunity where the working-age population (15–64 years) outnumbers dependents, spurring accelerated growth.

But to achieve this, Kenya must ensure universal access to quality education, healthcare, skills training, and employment, particularly for the youth. Despite having a roadmap for realising this dividend, implementation remains painfully slow.

Unless we move urgently to shift national policy, communication, and engagement, especially with the youth, we risk breeding disillusionment, radicalisation, and unrest. A ticking demographic bomb lies beneath the surface—and it is our responsibility to defuse it through dialogue, opportunity, and respect.