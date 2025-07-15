Connect with us

Nderitu is among seven newly-inagurated IEBC commissioners who assumed office on Friday, July 11/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

PSC seeks new Parties Registrar as Ann Nderitu joins IEBC

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 – The Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced a vacancy in the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties, marking the start of the recruitment process to replace Ann Nderitu, who recently took up her new role as a commissioner at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Nderitu is among seven newly-inagurated IEBC commissioners who assumed office on Friday, July 11.

In a notice published on Tuesday, PSC invited qualified candidates to apply for the position, adevertised underSections 33, 34, and 34A of the Political Parties Act (Cap 7D), by August 5.

The successful applicant will be appointed to a non-renewable six-year term.

Applicants must hold a university degree recognized in Kenya and have at least 15 years of post-qualification experience in fields such as finance, management, law, governance, public administration, or political science.

Candidates must also demonstrate high moral character and integrity, as stipulated under Chapter Six of the Constitution.

The Registrar is responsible for regulating, monitoring, and supervising political parties; managing the Political Parties Fund; verifying membership registers; certifying independent candidates; and ensuring compliance with legal and ethical standards governing political party operations in Kenya.

IEBC to discuss ‘ways and means’ to build confidence in polls, rebukes premature campaigns

PSC also announced a vacancy for the Assistant Registrar of Political Parties, who will deputize the Registrar requring at least 10 years of relevant experience.

To ensure political neutrality, the Commission noted that individuals who have held office or vied for political positions within five years preceding the advertisment, or served in political party governing bodies, are not eligible for either position.

Applicants can post, hand deliver or email their applications via registrarpp2025@publicservice.go.ke alongside relevant documents including clearances from KRA, EACC, HELB, CRBs, and the DCI.

The Commission emphasized its commitment to diversity and inclusion, urging persons with disabilities, minorities, and marginalized groups to apply.

