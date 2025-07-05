Prof. Herman Manyora takes over as Nairobi Hospital chair

NAIROBI, Kenya July 5 – The Board of Management of the Kenya Hospital Association, which runs The Nairobi Hospital, has announced a change in leadership, confirming the removal of Dr. Barcley Onyambu as Chairman and the election of Prof. Herman Manyora in his place.

The Board in a statement issued Saturday, said the decision to remove Dr. Onyambu was made unanimously during a special meeting held on June 30, 2025, in accordance with the hospital’s Articles of Association.

Following the decision, however, Dr. Onyambu, with the support of the hospital’s Chief Executive Officer and Company Secretary, reportedly refused to vacate the position, prompting the Board to seek legal intervention.

The High Court on July 3, 2025, sitting under a certificate of urgency, issued interim conservatory orders barring Dr. Onyambu, the CEO, and the Company Secretary from holding or facilitating any board meetings or related governance activities, including a planned retreat.

The court’s orders upheld the Board’s resolution, affirming Prof. Manyora’s position as the legitimate Chairman, with full authority to execute all functions of the office.

“The CEO, Company Secretary, and Dr. Onyambu cannot take any actions that interfere with the rights, powers, and decisions of the duly constituted board leadership,” the statement read.

The hospital further warned that any attempt to undermine the court order or carry out actions contrary to the ruling would be considered contempt of court and attract serious legal consequences.

Prof. Manyora, in the statement, affirmed his commitment to restoring stability and integrity to the hospital’s governance and ensuring continued service delivery.