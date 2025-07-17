Connect with us

Probe on alleged cannibalism in West Pokot at advanced stage: CS Murkomen

We will have to audit our systems to determine how this heinous act happened in a place like this and escaped all security systems: Murkomen

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 17 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen says investigations over alleged cannibalism in West Pokot is at an advanced stage after thirteen suspects were arrested last week.

Speaking during a Jukwa La Usalama Meeting meeting in West Pokot Thursday, Murkomen indicated that the probe will seek to determine who was behind the heinous act.

He indicated that the government systems will be audited to understand how the cannibalism was concealed from the public.

“As the investigations go on, we will have to audit our systems to determine how this heinous act happened in a place like this and escaped all security systems and apparatus and even the public, Murkomen stated.

Six of the suspects reportedly confessed to abducting and killing juveniles for purposes of organ harvesting and cannibalism after intense investigations by security agencies.

Authorities revealed that there are currently eight reported missing persons, three adults and five children, with additional cases suspected but not yet officially reported.

The issue came to light following a report filed on June 11 at Kapenguria Police Station by Diana Cherop, whose son, Brighton Kibet, had gone missing.

On July 1,the mutilated body of the child was found in a maize plantation near the homestead of initial suspects.

A postmortem confirmed the body to be Brighton’s, and the remains were released to the family for burial.

Tension escalated on Sunday evening when angry residents barricaded the Kitale-Kapenguria highway blocking commuters plying the route as they demonstrated for their voices to be heard by the authorities.

The protests turned violent as residents engaged the police in running battles when they tried opening up the roads whereby tear gas, gunshots, and stones were exchanged, reflecting the tense and chaotic situation.

