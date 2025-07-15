Presidential DigiTalent Program Training Launched at the University of Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 – The Information Communication Technology (ICT) Authority in collaboration with Huawei Kenya has launched the physical training phase for Cohort IX of the Presidential DigiTalent Program (PDTP) at the University of Nairobi.

The launch which was officiated by ICT Authority Acting Chief Executive Officer, Zilpher Owiti is the first in-person Huawei-sponsored PDTP training since the advent COVID-19 pandemic in the country in early 2020.

She said the launch was a true testament to renewed focus on hands-on, collaborative learning for Kenya’s next generation of ICT professionals.

PDTP, a flagship initiative of the Government of Kenya implemented by the ICT Authority which is designed to equip recent graduates with advanced ICT skills, industry exposure and professional mentorship to enhance employability.

So far, more than 3,300 interns have been trained through the program with more than 2,200 securing employment across the public and private sectors.

While emphasising the program’s transformative impact, Owiti said the PDTP interns played a key role in driving government digitisation projects such as the Digital Literacy Program (DLP), NTSA Digitization, Huduma Number and the Konza Data Center. “These young professionals are not just job seekers, they are the innovators powering Kenya’s digital future,” she said

He noted that Huawei Kenya had successfully trained over 2,400 interns in previous cohorts, equipping them with critical technical skills to meet the demands of the evolving ICT sector.

“The organisation has played a pivotal role in nurturing the country’s digital workforce through its sustained collaboration with the initiative,” he added

Owiti said 400 interns would undergo intensive, hands-on technical training delivered through two specialised learning tracks In the current phase of the programme.

“The first is the Network & Cybersecurity Path, which includes the highly regarded HCIA-Datacom certification and will engage 165 interns while the second track is Cloud and Artificial Intelligence Path which is designed to prepare participants for emerging technologies through certifications in HCIA-Cloud Service and HCIA-AI for more than 200 interns,” said Owiti.

She observed that by investing in such capacity-building efforts, Huawei Kenya reinforces its commitment to strengthening Kenya’s digital ecosystem and empowering the next generation of ICT professionals.

Huawei ICT Academy Manager, Michael Kamau said empowering the next generation of ICT leaders starts with world-class training and globally recognised certifications.

He added that the academy was preparing PDTP Cohort IX with practical, future-proof skills in Data Communication, Cloud Services and Artificial Intelligence.

The training runs from 7th to 18th July 2025, preparing interns for Huawei Certified ICT Associate (HCIA) certifications.

Outstanding trainees will also be eligible for Huawei Certified ICT Professional (HCIP) sponsorships.

University of Nairobi Dean of Students, Dr. Johnson Kinyua, said “the institution was proud to host and support PDTP adding that it was committed to fostering a learning environment where ambition met opportunity and innovation thrived.”

Huawei Kenya Policy and Partnerships Director, Adam Lane noted that success in today’s dynamic ICT industry required adaptability, resilience and a growth mindset.

He revealed that Huawei had also fully sponsored the certification exam fees through vouchers which ensures that all interns sit for their respective exams at no cost.

Lane encouraged the interns to take full advantage of the program saying that this was their gateway to the digital economy.