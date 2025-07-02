President Ruto rings symbolic bell at London Stock Exchange

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 2 — President William has rang the symbolic opening bell at the London Stock Exchange (LSE), championing deeper investment ties between the United Kingdom and Africa as part of an ongoing Africa-focused investment forum.

The head of state took the moment to call for expanded collaboration to unlock the continent’s development potential through capital markets.

“This forum reminds us of the critical role that capital markets play as catalysts for sustainable economic growth and expanded shared prosperity across the African continent,” Ruto said.

The President highlighted Kenya’s own reforms in financial markets, crediting strategic policy shifts for the Nairobi Securities Exchange’s recognition as Africa’s top-performing bourse in dollar returns in 2024.

To build on this momentum, he announced plans to privatise key state-owned enterprises via the NSE, starting with the Kenya Pipeline Company in 2025 a move aimed at attracting global capital and boosting investor confidence.

Likewise,Ruto acknowledged the UK’s role in financing Africa’s economic transformation through initiatives such as Mobilist and Financial Sector Deepening (FSD) Africa, noting their importance in advancing sustainability, innovation, and inclusion across the continent.

He noted that Africa is open for business,stating that the UK remains a vital partner in driving investment-led growth.