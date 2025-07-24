President Ruto launches 2025 Wildebeest Migration in Maasai Mara

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 24 – President William Ruto has launched the 2025 Great Wildebeest Migration in the Maasai Mara days after its global recognition in the World Book of Records, UK as the World’s Greatest Annual Terrestrial Wildlife Migration.

Speaking during the launch on Thursday, President Ruto also touted the 15 percent growth in tourist arrivals last year.

He encouraged both local and global tourists to take advantage of the country’s attractions.

He further expressed optimism about increasing tourist numbers in the coming years.