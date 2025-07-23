Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto hits out at Maraga over ‘failed state’ remarks

President Ruto asserted that with such a viewpoint, Maraga cannot be trusted to lead a country he does not even believe in.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 23 – President William Ruto has hit out at former Chief Justice David Maraga for describing Kenya as a ‘failed state.’

Speaking during the Talanta bell ringing at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), the head of state asserted that with such a viewpoint, Maraga cannot be trusted to lead a country he does not even believe in.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“I listen a lot to what people say about our country. I listened to one gentleman who retired the other day after working for fifty years, and he wants to be president. I listen to him say Kenya is a failed state. I ask myself if he has been working in a failed state for 40 years,” he said.

“You want us to trust you with the leadership of a country you don’t believe in and to a people you don’t believe in.”

Ruto’s remarks come in response to growing criticism from both the opposition and civil society over the state of the economy, high taxes, and growing discontent among citizens.

He accused his critics of engaging in “sloganeering” without offering tangible alternatives.

The President also challenged the “Ruto Must Go” movement, stating that while every leader eventually leaves office, opponents must offer policy alternatives and not just chants.

He defended his administration’s reforms in healthcare, education, housing, and the economy, accusing his critics of clinging to the status quo and resisting meaningful change.

Ruto’s remarks come amid rising political temperatures, protests, and talk of early succession politics ahead of 2027.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

How Maraga’s Sh50-bob army can shatter Ruto’s rule

Maraga’s Sh50-bob army is building a people-powered revolution, challenging Ruto’s billion-shilling politics with a wave of small but powerful donations.

18 hours ago

Kenya

Boniface Mwangi: The new face of state intimidation

Boniface Mwangi’s arrest exposes a government more eager to silence dissent than address the people’s anger.

2 days ago

Kenya

Ruto slammed for using terror laws to crush protesters

Ruto slammed for using terror laws to crush protesters, sparking outrage over a crackdown on Kenya’s freedoms.

2 days ago

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

CJ Koome to Launch Judiciary’s 2025–2028 Elections Operational Plan

The Committee was launched in August 2015, as a standing committee to provide a sustainable mechanism to assist the Judiciary continuously prepare for and...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

It is not over promising, we are raising our ambition as a nation: President Ruto

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Jul 20 – President William Ruto now says accusations by his opponents of overpromising on the Kenya Kwanza agenda are not founded....

3 days ago

Kenya

Sifuna says youth engagement in politics key to reshaping national policy formulation

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 19 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has called on Kenyan youth to actively engage in politics, warning...

4 days ago

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

High Court nullifies Govt directive on mandatory IMEI declaration

Justice Chacha Mwita ruled that the notices were 'not based on any law and are therefore unconstitutional.'

5 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mudavadi Hits out at Leaders Brazenly Vowing to secure Ruto’s 2027 Reelection through ‘stealing’

Mudavadi warned leaders against careless remarks in public forums noting that such talks could erode public confidence and ignite political tension.

5 days ago