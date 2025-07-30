President Ruto assents to Conflict of Interest Bill

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 30 – The government has stepped up the fight against corruption following the presidential assent to the Conflict of Interest Bill.

During the signing of the law at State House Nairobi on Wednesday, President William Ruto said the enactment of the Bill will curb the abuse of power by public officers, ensuring that public resources are used for their intended purpose.

The President noted that the new law sets clear rules to ensure public officers serve with integrity, transparency and accountability.

He pointed out that the new legislation also gives Kenyans the opportunity to hold public officers accountable in their exercise of power.

“This is a very consequential moment in Kenya. We are making it much more difficult for people to take advantage of the offices they occupy,” he said.

President Ruto noted that the law empowers the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to oversee its implementation, saying the EACC will now deal with matters relating to wealth declaration for all public officers not only in the Executive but also in the Legislature and Judiciary.

“To the EACC, you now have levers to make sure that you protect the resources of the Republic of Kenya and hold every officer to account,” he said.

The principal objective of the law is to consolidate legislation relating to conflict of interest by repealing the Public Officer Ethics Act and establish a framework for managing such conflicts in the discharge of public duties under the general supervision of the EACC.

The new law brings conflict of interest provisions under a single law, creating a unified legal standard for public officers.

It prohibits preferential treatment and external influence in contracts linked to a public officer’s role.

The Conflict of Interest Act also restricts secondary employment that undermines official duties or creates a conflict of interest.

President Ruto had referred the Bill back to Parliament with reservations in April 2025.

Both the National Assembly and the Senate concurred with the President’s views and passed the Bill on June 3, 2025, and July 23, 2025, respectively.

At the same time, the President signed the Social Protection Bill into law. He said it strengthens the government’s responsibility and provides a broader framework for supporting vulnerable members of society.

President Ruto pointed out that the new law will ensure the needs of the vulnerable are addressed, including access to medication, and that only those who are truly vulnerable will benefit.

The legislation establishes a unified, rights-based framework that guarantees non-contributory support for vulnerable Kenyans at all stages of life.

It aims to uphold dignity, equity and resilience, and is coordinated by the National Government and county governments.

“Congratulations to the minister responsible for social protection. You now have a robust framework to undertake the responsibilities assigned to your ministry,” he said.

Present were National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, Attorney-General Dorcas Oduor and Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua.

On his part,Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has hailed the enactment of the Conflict of Interest Act, 2025 as a major turning point in war on corruption, saying the law will close long-standing loopholes exploited by corrupt public officials.

“The coming into force of the Conflict of Interest Act, 2025 strikes a phenomenal blow for the fight against corruption,” said the Deputy President.

According to Kindiki, the legislation makes it significantly harder for officials to use proxies to siphon money from public coffers or manipulate public processes for personal enrichment.

“The new law not only closes the loopholes corrupt officials have been exploiting to steal money from public coffers, it also makes it much more difficult for them to use proxies to advance corruption,” he stated.

He further noted that with this legal backing, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) now has the tools to hold to account individuals who abuse public office or erode public trust for private gain.

“The EACC now has the levers to advance the fight against graft, abuse of power and the manipulation of public trust for private gain,” Kindiki emphasized.