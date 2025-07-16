‘Prepare for 2027 polls, not chaos’ – Aladwa tells Ruto critics

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 17 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Nairobi Branch has publicly thrown its weight behind President William Ruto and the Broad-Based Government, as it distanced itself from the recent June 7 demonstrations, which it described as politically motivated and marred by lawlessness.

Nairobi ODM Chairman and Makadara MP George Aladwa condemned the violent protests that rocked the capital and other parts of the country leaving 61 people dead, hundreds more nursing injuries and businesses looted and property destroyed.

“We must hold accountable not only the security forces who may have used excessive force, but also the criminals who took advantage of the unrest to loot, rape, and destroy property,” the statement read in part.

Aladwa was categorical that the chaos witnessed on July 7 was ‘an act of political mischief’ rather than a genuine commemoration of Saba Saba Day.

“It is our firm belief that the July 7 events were not about Saba Saba, but a deliberate attempt by a section of politicians to hijack the occasion in pursuit of narrow political interests,” the Madaraka MP said.

The ODM Nairobi Branch Chairman affirmed that the Party is opposed to any attempts to seek regime change outside the ballot box.

“ODM will never be party to unconstitutional efforts to change government, nor will we associate with individuals harbouring such intentions,” the Nairobi Branch declared in a resolution.

The party urged the newly appointed Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to begin early preparations for free and fair elections in 2027.

“To those dissatisfied with the Ruto administration, the only path forward is through the ballot. There will be no shortcuts to power,” the statement added.

By Ivan Omondi