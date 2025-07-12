Poultry processor unveils new chain butcheries

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 9 — Poultry and protein processor Kenchic has launched a new chain of branded butcheries under the name Kenchic Mtaani, targeting neighborhoods across Kenya in a bid to make safe, high-quality protein more accessible to local communities.

The new outlets—already rolled out in areas including Rongai, Utawala, Syokimau, Thika, Karen, Eldoret, and Narok—blend the convenience of local butcheries with Kenchic’s national reputation for quality and hygiene, the company says.

Kenchic adds that the move is driven by growing concerns over food safety standards, particularly in informal meat markets.

“Our priority has always been the health of our consumers and the communities we serve,” said Jim Tozer, Managing Director at Kenchic.

“The introduction of Kenchic Butcheries is our response to the growing demand for trusted, safe, and nutritious protein options in the face of rising food safety issues in the country.”

With an emphasis on traceability, all meat products sold at Kenchic Mtaani outlets are Halaal-certified and sourced directly from the company’s farms. Current offerings include fresh chicken and beef, with goat, lamb, and fish expected to follow.

The company says the initiative not only aims to promote healthier eating but also to improve Kenya’s per capita chicken consumption, which remains among the lowest in the region.

The outlets also serve as educational touchpoints for consumers, allowing them to engage with the farm-to-fork journey of the food they purchase.

Kenchic says the Mtaani butcheries are part of its broader mission to boost national nutrition and build consumer trust in protein products.