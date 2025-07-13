Police sacco named 2nd best performing credit union

NAIROBI, Jul 12 – The Kenya National Police DT SACCO (KNPDTS) on Saturday received national recognition as the 2nd Best Performing Employer-Based DT SACCO during the 2025 International Co-operatives Day celebrations held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

The prestigious award was presented by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, alongside Cabinet Secretary for Cooperatives and MSMEs Wycliffe Oparanya, Cabinet Secretary for Gender, Culture, the Arts and Heritage Hanna Cheptumo, and Principal Secretary for the State Department of Cooperatives Patrick Kilemi.

Receiving the award on behalf of KNPDTS were Director Elizabeth Nyagah, General Manager for ICT and Business Innovations Frank Tirimba, and Marketing Manager Ann Njuguna.

The recognition comes at a time when KNPDTS has demonstrated exceptional performance across multiple fronts, including financial stability, enhanced member service delivery, and impactful community initiatives.

“This award is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence, outstanding member service, and the cooperative spirit that drives our success,” the SACCO leadership said in a statement following the ceremony.

The award places KNPDTS among Kenya’s top-performing financial cooperatives, reaffirming its role as a trusted financial partner for members of the National Police Service and their families.

As Kenya’s cooperative sector continues to grow—with over 6 million members and assets totaling Sh1.2 trillion—employer-based SACCOs like KNPDTS play a crucial role in promoting financial inclusion and economic development.

The award ceremony, held as part of the 2025 International Co-operatives Day celebrations, highlighted the theme “Cooperatives Build a Better World”—a vision KNPDTS exemplifies through its commitment to member empowerment and community development.

This recognition further cements KNPDTS’s position as a leader in Kenya’s cooperative movement and validates its strategic, member-focused approach to financial services.

“A heartfelt thank you to all our members, partners, and stakeholders who continue to believe in and support our mission,” the SACCO said, emphasizing the collective effort behind the achievement.

KNPDTS is a leading financial cooperative serving members of the National Police Service and their families.