NATIONAL NEWS

Police on the spotlight as family alleges death of Nanyuki protester in custody

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 — Kenyan police are once again at the center of a national outcry after a young protester died in custody under suspicious circumstances — the latest in a troubling series of alleged cases of police brutality targeting activists and youth across the country.

Julia Njoki was arrested on July 7 during nationwide protests against police violence and government corruption, held on the anniversary of Saba Saba Day, which commemorates Kenya’s struggle for multi-party democracy.

According to her family, Njoki was arraigned in court the following day and remanded in police custody overnight. It was during this time, relatives allege, that she was brutally assaulted by officers.

She was later found unconscious in her cell and rushed to hospital — but by Wednesday morning, she was dead.

Her aunt, Grace Rene, recounted the harrowing sequence of events in a Facebook post that has since gone viral, sparking renewed anger and demands for justice.

“I’m devastated. I’m mad. This year, something shifted. Cities that were once silent have now roared. But now, it’s hit home for me,” Rene wrote.

She also accused authorities of delaying medical treatment and failing to communicate transparently about Njoki’s condition.

“Julie was arrested Monday. By Wednesday, she was dead. She had been beaten. She was bleeding internally. And the system responded with delays, silence, and lies.”

Blunt force trauma

A preliminary medical report obtained by the family indicates that Njoki suffered blunt force trauma to the head, consistent with a severe beating.

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation, with human rights groups and members of the public calling for an independent investigation into Njoki’s death and systemic reforms within the National Police Service.

“This isn’t just my pain — this is Kenya’s pain,” Rene said.

“Families are losing their children. Mothers are burying their sons and daughters. We are tired; we demand truth. We demand accountability [and] justice.”

Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo, who has been vocal in defending the rights of protesters since the onset of the anti-government demonstrations, described Njoki’s death as “too painful.”

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris also weighed in.

“Julia Njoki is gone, and nothing can bring her back… I only hope government pathologists will conduct an independent post-mortem.”

Passaris added that she was awaiting an official statement from authorities and stressed the need for national reflection:

“We cannot keep turning people into hashtags. We must heed the call of the church. We need healing.”

Njoki’s death is the latest in a growing list of alleged custodial killings, particularly targeting young protesters affiliated with the ongoing anti-government and anti-police brutality movement.

Custodial deaths

In June, Migori-based teacher and blogger Albert Ojwang also died in custody under suspicious circumstances.

Arrested in Homa Bay County on June 6 for allegedly defaming Deputy Inspector-General of Police Eliud Lagat, Ojwang was transferred over 350 kilometers to Nairobi’s Central Police Station.

Two days later, he was found dead in his cell.

Public protests have since intensified across major cities, including Nairobi, Kisumu, and Mombasa.

Spearheaded largely by Gen Z activists, the movement has coalesced around social media campaigns and slogans such as #EndPoliceBrutalityKE, demanding justice, transparency, and reform.

The National Police Service has yet to issue an official statement regarding Njoki’s death.

