Police in Rarieda probing killing of officer by robbers

KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 17 – Police in Rarieda Sub County have launched investigations into the brutal killing of a police officer Wednesday night.

The officer is suspected to have been attacked and killed by people believed to be robbers.

The officer attached to Aram police station was on his way to the police station when the robbers attacked him, cutting him on the head.

He bled to death at the scene before a good Samaritan bumbed into his body and alerted the police.

According to Siaya County police commander Sera Koki, the officer whose identity is withheld until his family members are informed, was on duty when the attackers killed him.

Koki says they are yet to get hold of the killers but intense investigations have been launched into the bizarre incident.

“I can confirm that we lost one of our officers last night and investigations are in an advanced stage,” she said.

The officer’s body was collected and taken to Lwak Mission hospital mortuary pending postmortem examinations.

It is not clear if the officer was armed by the time of the attack and if the robbers took any valuables from him.