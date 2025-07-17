Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Police in Rarieda probing killing of officer by robbers

The officer is suspected to have been attacked and killed by people believed to be robbers.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 17 – Police in Rarieda Sub County have launched investigations into the brutal killing of a police officer Wednesday night.

The officer is suspected to have been attacked and killed by people believed to be robbers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The officer attached to Aram police station was on his way to the police station when the robbers attacked him, cutting him on the head.

He bled to death at the scene before a good Samaritan bumbed into his body and alerted the police.

According to Siaya County police commander Sera Koki, the officer whose identity is withheld until his family members are informed, was on duty when the attackers killed him.

Koki says they are yet to get hold of the killers but intense investigations have been launched into the bizarre incident.

“I can confirm that we lost one of our officers last night and investigations are in an advanced stage,” she said.

The officer’s body was collected and taken to Lwak Mission hospital mortuary pending postmortem examinations.

It is not clear if the officer was armed by the time of the attack and if the robbers took any valuables from him.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Nurses Union backs govt on expnasion of bed capacity by hospitals

The Unionists supported the call by Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale to health facilities to stop charging patients sharing beds.

6 minutes ago

Africa

Fashion Needs a Rethink, and African Women Are Leading the Way

The roundtable, curated by Linda Murithi of The Core Fashion Kenya, brought together women who are shaping the future of African fashion and design...

22 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

JSC denounces personal attacks on judges over bail and bond rulings

Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Winfridah Mokaya stated that decisions by judges are guided by the Criminal Procedure Code.

29 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

From Rote to Reasoning: Transforming STEM Teaching Through Mentorship

For the first time, under CBC, students must select between three streams STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics), Social Sciences, and Arts & Sports...

42 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court reinstates child defilement case after lower court erred

Justice Kagendo faulted the trial magistrate for terminating the matter and allowed the revision application by the prosecution through Prosecution Counsel Martin Mbote.

1 hour ago

County News

PLWDs wants draft PBO Regulations to reflect disability rights

Speaking during a consultative forum jointly convened by the Public Benefit Organizations Regulatory Authority (PBORA), CBM International Kenya, and the Association for the Physically...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Health ministry deploys medical teams to probe mysterious deaths in Mombasa

Dr. Amoth noted that determining the exact cause of the deaths has taken longer than expected, as the victims did not exhibit any unusual...

5 hours ago

County News

‘Prepare for 2027 polls, not chaos’ – Aladwa tells Ruto critics

"ODM will never be party to unconstitutional efforts to change government, nor will we associate with individuals harbouring such intentions,” Aladwa said after chairing...

11 hours ago