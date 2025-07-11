Connect with us

Police bust stolen phones syndicate during operation in Mathare

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 11 – An intelligence-led police operation in Nairobi’s Mathare area has led to the arrest of a suspect and the recovery of electronic items suspected to have been stolen.

Seventy-two mobile phones, two laptops, one Universal Flashing Interface (UFI), a Pandora device, a camera, two external hard drives, and a CPU were recovered during a raid on the house of a suspect who operates an electronic repair workshop in Mathare.

Thirty-two of the recovered mobile phones have already been positively identified by complainants from M-KOPA Company.

The remaining items have been secured and placed in police custody as exhibits, pending further identification by their rightful owners.

