Poetry for social justice: Kisumu to host regional poetic contest

KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 29 — The lakeside city of Kisumu is gearing up to host the 2025 East Africa Poetic Hour Battle in August, an event themed around youth engagement in governance.

Godfrey Emoja, director of Baraza Media Lab — the event’s host — said this year’s edition will focus on amplifying young people’s voices and their role in shaping governance.

“With the theme ‘From Plate to the Policy Table,’ we aim to use poetry as a powerful tool to champion social justice, empower the youth, and inspire change,” Emoja said.

“This year promises to set a higher standard by directly engaging young people in these critical conversations.”

He noted that the discussions will revolve around proactive participation, encouraging youth across the East African Community (EAC) to define and influence what governance means to them.

The event, scheduled for August 30, will feature top poets from across the region.

“They will perform in line with the theme as we spark conversations on poetry as a social tool to shape young people’s understanding of governance,” Emoja added.

Kisumu County Executive Committee Member for Culture and Sports, Beatrice Odongo, urged young people to take part in such initiatives for exposure and personal growth.

“The Poetic Hour Battle will give young people a voice for social change,” Odongo said.

“Your creativity is an incredible and powerful tool — your art can transform culture.”

She reaffirmed the commitment of Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o’s administration to ensuring youth inclusion in both the arts and governance.

The event will draw participants from Kenya, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi, and South Sudan.

Emoja further noted that plans are underway to transform the Poetic Hour into an economic powerhouse for the East African creative industry.