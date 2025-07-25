Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Philippines top court blocks impeachment bid against Sara Duterte

She was accused of misusing public funds and threatening to kill President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Published

The Philippine Supreme Court has blocked an impeachment trial against Sara Duterte, marking a victory for the country’s vice-president.

The lower house of the Philippine parliament had voted to impeach Duterte in February after she was accused of misusing public funds and threatening to kill President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

But a court spokesperson told reporters on Friday the impeachment vote violated a constitutional ban on having multiple impeachment proceedings in a year.

At a press conference on Friday, the court said it was not absolving Duterte of the charges she faces. But the ruling means she has been granted a reprieve from possible ousting, at least until February 2026.

This also gives her more time to gather support for a possible presidential run in the crucial run-up years to the 2028 general elections.

Had the impeachment vote gone against her, Duterte would not have been able to run for president.

The ruling is the latest development in the dramatic Duterte-Marcos saga, which has seen them go from allies to foes. Both children of powerful former leaders, the two had joined hands in 2022 to form a political super alliance known as the “Uniteam”.

But after the duo swept to victory, the cracks soon began to appear.

A war of words that saw even Sara’s father Rodrigo Duterte call Marcos a “drug addict” reached a climax last November, when she made a Facebook post claiming that if she were to be killed she had “spoken to a person” to ensure the President was killed too. This comment triggered the impeachment proceedings against her.

Things then became even more personal when Sara’s father was suddenly extradited to the Hague to face charges of crimes against humanity for his notorious war on drugs, which is believed to have killed thousands of people.

But even before this ruling, the odds of convicting Sara in the Senate impeachment court, or even starting the proceedings, was uncertain due to shifting political alliances that followed the general election in May.

The feud between Duterte and Marcos had dominated the election, and Duterte won more seats in the Senate than expected, in what was seen as a rebuff of the incumbent.

The 15-member Supreme Court is dominated by appointees of Sara’s father.

Impeachment proceedings are extremely divisive in Philippine’s chaotic political landscape. Since the restoration of democracy to the country in 1986, only one such attempt has successfully ended with a verdict – that of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Renato Corona, who was convicted of hiding his assets in 2012.

Former president Joseph Estrada’s impeachment for alleged graft was cut short in 2001, after public anger over the conduct of the trial sparked massive street protests that eventually led to his ouster.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

County News

Governor Guyo Survives Impeachment as Senate Upholds Preliminary Objection

After reviewing the evidence, the Senate agreed that the County Assembly's process was flawed, leading to the dismissal of the case before it could...

July 8, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Court halts Isiolo Governor’s impeachment debate

Justice Nyaga said he had perused the application, the affidavit in support thereof and the Petition and he was satisfied that the Petitioner has...

June 16, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto says he prevented Gachagua’s impeachmnent twice

The President disclosed that Gachagua antagonised and alienated fellow elected leaders in his two-year stint as Deputy President, leading to his ouster.

April 1, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Blow to Mwangaza as High Court upholds Senate impeachment

In his ruling, Justice Bahati Mwamuye pointed out that Mwangaza’s petition challenging the ouster did not meet the required threshold.

March 14, 2025

Politics

South Korean MPs impeach Acting President for slowing President’s removal

Lawmakers from Yoon and Han's ruling People Power Party (PPP) protested after National Assembly speaker Woo Won-shik announced that only 151 votes would be...

December 27, 2024

Top stories

Gachagua Urges MPs to Pass Key Bills with Same Speed as His Impeachment

Speaking in Kirinyaga in his first public appearance since the swearing in of his successor Prof. Kithure Kindiki, Gachagua emphasized that the Coffee Bill...

November 2, 2024

Top stories

PICTURE STORY: Hundreds gather at KICC for inauguration of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki

He succeeds Rigathi Gachagua, who was impeached.

November 1, 2024

Top stories

Kindiki sworn in as Deputy President, replacing Gachagua who was impeached

Gachagua's impeachment marked a historic first under the 2010 Constitution, as he became the only Deputy President to be removed from office through this...

November 1, 2024