Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Peru’s president doubles her salary despite record low approval rating

Peru’s economy minister said the president’s salary had been increased to match those of other heads of state in the region.

Published

The president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, has issued a decree doubling her salary despite having a historically low approval rating of only 2%.

She will now be paid more than 35,500 soles ($10,000; £7,300) per month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Peru’s economy minister said the president’s salary had been increased to match those of other heads of state in the region.

The news has been greeted with derision on social media, where many called Boluarte “tone-deaf” and her salary increase “outrageous”.

Others shared footage of the president’s recent visit to the city of Arequipa, where her car was pelted with stones and eggs, to illustrate the anger many Peruvians feel.

Boluarte was not elected as president. Instead, she came to power in December 2022, when the previous president, Pedro Castillo, was impeached and she, as the vice-president at the time, stepped in to fill the vacuum.

Her presidency has been overshadowed by several investigations, including into whether she failed to declare luxury gifts and into whether she abandoned her post when she did not appoint a caretaker president during her absence for surgery on her nose.

She has denied any wrongdoing but her already low approval rating has fallen further as Peruvians grow increasingly impatient at what they say is her failure to tackle rising crime.

Economy Minister Raúl Pérez Reyes said that prior to the raise, Boluarte’s salary had been the second lowest of 12 countries in the region, with only Bolivia paying its president less per month.

Her new salary is almost 35 times that of the monthly minimum wages, which stands at 1,025 soles ($288; £210).

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Mass protests against Trump across US as president holds military parade

Lawmakers, union leaders and activists gave speeches in cities including New York, Philadelphia and Houston to crowds waving American flags and placards critical of...

June 15, 2025

World

Erdogan denies bid to change Turkey’s constitution means he’ll run as president again

Erdogan has led Turkey for 22 years, first as prime minister from 2003 and then as its elected president since 2014.

May 23, 2025

World

Peru kidnapping leaves 13 dead in gold mine

The victims had been sent out to confront a group of people involved in illegal mining in the area, but were kidnapped by a...

May 5, 2025

Africa

Nigeria bans airing of song criticising president

Released earlier in the week, the song has gained a lot of attention on social media in Nigeria and has sparked debate regarding the...

April 11, 2025

Africa

Niger coup leader sworn in as president for five years

On Wednesday, Gen Tchiani took the presidential office under a new charter that replaces the West African country's constitution.

March 27, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Calls for Post-Election Appointments of Deputy Governors and Deputy Presidents

Roba’s proposal advocates for deputy governors and deputy presidents to be appointed by elected leaders after the election, rather than being selected during the...

October 13, 2024

Africa

Rwanda calls for global action to curb the plastic pollution scourge at UNEA-6

Ngirente underscored the importance of international cooperation, stating that national efforts alone are insufficient to effectively combat pollution.

March 1, 2024

World

Peru closes Machu Picchu airport as nationwide protests persist

Cusco (Peru) (AFP), Jan 13 – Rail and air links to Peru’s famed Machu Picchu site had been cut early Friday after a flare-up...

January 13, 2023