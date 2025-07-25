Perch Restaurant Reopens in Nairobi with New Menu and Skyline Views

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 24 – Kingfisher Nest Hotel proudly announces the grand reopening of its signature dining venue, The Perch, following a comprehensive two-year renovation.

The relaunch was celebrated on Thursday evening with an exclusive gathering of distinguished guests, including industry leaders, influencers, and key stakeholders from Nairobi’s vibrant hospitality sector.

Situated on the 1st floor of the Kingfisher Nest Hotel in the heart of Westlands, The Perch has been reimagined under the expert stewardship of Thrive Hospitality, a regional and international hospitality management firm known for its transformative approach to hotel and restaurant experiences.

The refurbished restaurant introduces a contemporary, versatile dining environment designed to reflect the evolving tastes of Nairobi’s cosmopolitan clientele. With panoramic views of the city skyline, an elegantly curated ambiance, and a thoughtfully crafted menu, The Perch sets a new benchmark for hotel-based dining.

“Our vision was to elevate The Perch into a destination that seamlessly blends modern elegance with culinary excellence,” said Anil B. Shah, Chairman of Kingfisher Nest Hotel. “We are confident that the new concept will exceed the expectations of both our local patrons and international guests.”

At the heart of The Perch is its distinctive bistro-style menu—compact yet compelling—designed to challenge the conventional norms of hotel restaurant cuisine. Meticulously developed by Thrive Hospitality’s in-house culinary team, the menu offers an exotic fusion of international favorites and refined local delicacies, catering to the city’s diverse and global palate.

“This space was envisioned as more than a restaurant,” remarked Ashish K. Sharma, CEO of Thrive Hospitality. “The Perch is now positioned as a multi-functional venue ideal for elevated dining, business networking, and curated events. It perfectly complements the broader hospitality proposition of Kingfisher Nest.”

The redesign includes expanded seating capacity, a state-of-the-art kitchen, a modern lounge area, and enhanced lighting and acoustics—creating an inviting atmosphere for both daytime dining and evening experiences.

Despite the transformation of The Perch, Kingfisher Nest Hotel maintained uninterrupted operations, continuing to offer premium accommodations and services. Ideally located near Sarit Centre with direct accessibility to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, the hotel remains a top choice for business and leisure travelers. Key amenities include a 300-square-metre conference center, a temperature-controlled swimming pool, and 115 newly refurbished rooms featuring vibrant, contemporary interiors.

The reopening event featured a curated culinary showcase, guided tours of the redesigned space, and exclusive networking opportunities.

Looking ahead, The Perch will host themed gastronomic evenings, private gatherings, and creative collaborations with renowned local chefs and artists—further enriching Nairobi’s culinary and cultural landscape.